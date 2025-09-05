Giesting Spins Five Scoreless in Game 3 at Tacoma
Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (18-42, 55-80) fell 9-6 to the Tacoma Rainiers (39-21, 77-58), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.
Spencer Giesting was lights out, holding Tacoma scoreless across five innings with three walks and six strikeouts. The lefty has been exceptional over his last three outings, posting a 2.04 ERA with six walks and 19 punchouts while allowing just four runs in 17 2/3 innings.
It was a pitcher's duel early, as Rainiers starter Blas Castaño limited the Aces to one run through the first six frames. Kristian Robinson put the BLC-Nine on the board with his fourth home run of the campaign, a 349-foot solo shot over the left-field porch in the top of the fourth. Robinson has found a groove at the plate, riding a five-game hitting streak where he has hit .455 (10-for-22) with eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, and nine RBI.
After the Rainiers tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh, the Aces quickly answered in the eighth. Tristin English came through with the bases loaded, ripping an RBI single into centerfield. The Georgia Tech product finished the night with three knocks and has now gone 7-for-14 (.500) with a home run and two RBI in the first three matchups of the series.
Unfortunately, Tacoma rallied in the bottom of the eighth, plating eight runs to secure the win.
The Aces will look to bounce back in Friday's matchup against Tacoma, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Spencer Giesting: 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
Kristian Robinson: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Tristin English: 3-for-4, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Tacoma Explodes for Eight Runs in Eighth Inning to Beat Reno 9-6 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Giesting Spins Five Scoreless in Game 3 at Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Kieboom Extends Hit Streak to 17 Games, Bees Fall In Extras 6-5 - Salt Lake Bees
- Chihuahuas Win in 10 Innings Thursday in Salt Lake - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Use Power, Small Ball in 10-6 Victory over Express - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Cole's Grand Slam Lifts Sugar Land to Walk-Off Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.