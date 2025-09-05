Giesting Spins Five Scoreless in Game 3 at Tacoma

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (18-42, 55-80) fell 9-6 to the Tacoma Rainiers (39-21, 77-58), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Spencer Giesting was lights out, holding Tacoma scoreless across five innings with three walks and six strikeouts. The lefty has been exceptional over his last three outings, posting a 2.04 ERA with six walks and 19 punchouts while allowing just four runs in 17 2/3 innings.

It was a pitcher's duel early, as Rainiers starter Blas Castaño limited the Aces to one run through the first six frames. Kristian Robinson put the BLC-Nine on the board with his fourth home run of the campaign, a 349-foot solo shot over the left-field porch in the top of the fourth. Robinson has found a groove at the plate, riding a five-game hitting streak where he has hit .455 (10-for-22) with eight extra-base hits, including three home runs, and nine RBI.

After the Rainiers tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh, the Aces quickly answered in the eighth. Tristin English came through with the bases loaded, ripping an RBI single into centerfield. The Georgia Tech product finished the night with three knocks and has now gone 7-for-14 (.500) with a home run and two RBI in the first three matchups of the series.

Unfortunately, Tacoma rallied in the bottom of the eighth, plating eight runs to secure the win.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Friday's matchup against Tacoma, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Spencer Giesting: 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Kristian Robinson: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 3-for-4, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.