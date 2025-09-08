Lin Shines, Mervis Leaves the Yard in 8-1 Win vs. Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (19-44, 56-82) defeated the Tacoma Rainiers (41-22, 79-59), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, 8-1 on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Yu-Min Lin was sharp on the mound, earning the win after holding Tacoma to one run across five innings with one walk and two strikeouts. The left-hander capped off a strong two-start week against the Rainiers, going 2-0 while logging 10 innings, allowing three runs, and striking out seven.

The Aces blew the game open in the seventh inning with a four-run frame to stretch their lead to 8-1. Matt Mervis sparked the rally with a two-run double to right field after earlier launching his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the third. Since joining Reno, the first baseman has been steady in 19 games, hitting .231/.324/.477 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI.

Ivan Melendez added to the outburst with a two-run single in the seventh. The "Hispanic Titanic" has been a force since his promotion to Triple-A, going 24-for-80 (.300) with nine extra-base hits and 18 RBI.

Tristin English drove in Reno's first two runs of the day with RBI singles. The Georgia Tech product has anchored the lineup all year, slashing .327/.372/.523 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs, and 74 RBI in 83 games.

The Aces now return to Greater Nevada Field to open a six-game set against the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday, September 9, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Yu-Min Lin: W, 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Matt Mervis: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Ivan Melendez: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

