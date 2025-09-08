Salt Lake Drops Series Finale After El Paso's Five-Run Ninth

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees fell shy of the series win with El Paso scoring five runs in the ninth to wrap up a series split in the 10-6 result on Sunday afternoon.

El Paso Chihuahuas 10, Salt Lake Bees 6

WP: Manuel Castro (4-1)

LP: Yolmer Sanchez (0-1)

Game Summary

El Paso got on the board first after Angel Felipe threw eight straight balls to walk the first two batters in the second inning. Marcos Castanon stepped to the plate and drove in two runs for the Chihuahuas to take a 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake answered right back in the lower half after five straight singles helped the Bees rally for three runs to gain the advantage on RBI knocks from Yolmer Sanchez, Cavan Biggio and Nelson Rada.

El Paso jumped back ahead in the third as Yonathan Perlaza blasted a two-run homer following a Tim Locastro walk and steal, giving the Chihuahuas a 4-3 lead. Salt Lake quickly answered in the fourth when Nelson Rada tripled home Cavan Biggio to even things at 4-4.

The Chihuahuas scratched out a go-ahead run in the sixth on a Cody Roberts RBI single that plated Marcos Castañon, putting El Paso on top 5-4. The Bees nearly answered in the bottom half, loading traffic with singles from Yolmer Sánchez and Zach Humphreys, but stranded two runners.

Salt Lake broke through in the eighth as Cavan Biggio drew a two-out walk to extend the inning, setting things up for Tucker Flint who stepped into the game as a pinch-hitter and delivered the clutch two-run homer over the right field wall to take the lead.

In the ninth, infielder Yolmer Sanchez took the mound for Salt Lake. After a quick two outs, El Paso erupted for five runs on five hits, highlighted by Tirso Ornelas' two-run single and a two-run double from Marcos Castañon. Ripken Reyes capped the rally with an RBI knock, pushing the Chihuahuas ahead 10-6.

Salt Lake went quietly in the ninth, dropping a game that saw four lead changes as El Paso salvaged the series split in the finale.

Game Notes

With the loss, Salt Lake drops the season series to El Paso 4-5 as the series split moves Salt Lake to 6-8-10 in series play this season.

Salt Lake surrendered double-digit runs to El Paso for the fourth time this season, marking the 31st game overall in which the Bees have allowed 10 or more runs. That total ranks second-most in the league, trailing only Reno's 32.

The Bees had four players with multi-hit efforts as the team outhit the Chihuahuas 11-9 moving to 34-16 when outhitting the opponent.

Nelson Rada went 2-for-4 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to three games. The 19-year-old has now logged 11 multi-hit efforts and four multi-RBI performances in 30 games with Salt Lake. His triple in the fourth inning was his third since joining the club and marked the Bees sixth of the series.

Denzer Guzman hit safely for the third game in a row going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. Guzman finished the series tied with Carter Kieboom for the team-high in hits going 7-for-23 (.304) with two home runs, one double, seven runs scored, three RBI and a .994 OPS.

Yolmer Sanchez tabbed back-to-back two-hit games while driving in a run for the second straight contest. Sanchez collected his 26th multi-hit game of the year, the third most on the team behind Chad Stevens (34) and Carter Kieboom (32). Sanchez batted .364 in the series with one of the six Bees triples to go along with three RBI and a .909 OPS.

Cavan Biggio finished with two hits and two runs scored, scoring multiple runs for the second straight game and hitting safely in four of the last six games with two consecutive multi-hit performances. Biggio extended his on-base to 10 games in which he has batted .281 with nine runs scored, six RBI, nine walks and two doubles.

Tucker Flint came through in the clutch, blasting a go-ahead pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth to put Salt Lake ahead. It was the Bees' eighth pinch-hit home run since 2006 and their first since Kevin Padlo did it on April 6, 2023 -- also a go-ahead shot. Flint extended his hitting streak to six games and has now hit safely in eight of his last 10. He closed out the series batting .400 with five runs scored, four RBI, and a 1.400 OPS.

Sam Bachman continued his dominance out of the bullpen with two perfect innings, retiring all six batters he faced with one strikeout. The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 13 consecutive outings, last allowing a run on June 1 against Tacoma and an earned run on May 29. Since June 1, Bachman is one of only two PCL pitchers with a 0.00 ERA in 10 or more appearances, joining teammate Chase Silseth. Across all of Triple-A, only four pitchers have matched that feat, with Bachman leading the group at 16.0 innings during that stretch.

Up Next

Salt Lake now turns to its final homestand of the season, a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers beginning Tuesday, September 9 at 7:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







