Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Express, 8-3
Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Round Rock first baseman Justin Foscue doubled twice and added a two-run homer, as the Express earned a split of the six-game series with an 8-3 win over the Isotopes on Sunday afternoon.
Topes Scope: - When holding a 3-2 series lead, the Isotopes are now 1-7 in the finale, only defeating Sugar Land on June 1 to claim a set.
- Albuquerque has not won a home series against Round Rock since taking three of four contests from Aug. 26-29, 2013 to wrap up the home slate (span of 12 sets).
- With the defeat, the Isotopes have lost at least 80 games in a campaign for the seventh time in club history, all since 2014.
- Albuquerque needs to sweep their final six games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field to finish with a winning record at home this season.
- Sterlin Thompson extended his on-base streak to 25 games by picking up two hits and two walks. He is slashing .392/.510/.684 with six doubles, a triple, five homers and 14 RBI during the span.
- Braiden Ward doubled and tripled, his 10th multi-hit game at the Triple-A level. It was his first contest with two extra-base hits for Albuquerque.
- Adael Amador finished 2-for-4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. He has posted a .329/.443/.507 slashline with six doubles, two triples, one homer, 20 RBI and eight stolen bases during the stretch.
- Keston Hiura was 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, and is just 5-for-28 over his last seven games. Sunday was Hiura's eighth game with at least three punchouts in 2025 (last: Aug. 27 at Sugar Land, three).
- Owen Miller collected two knocks, his eighth multi-hit performance in the last 18 games, dating back to Aug. 16 at Oklahoma City. He is slashing .370/.388/.616 with 10 extra-base hits and 26 RBI, the second-most for any player in affiliated pro ball during the stretch, three behind Toledo's Eduardo Valencia.
- The Isotopes left a season-high 15 runners on base, their most in a nine-inning game since May 25, 2023 vs. Round Rock (16).
- Sunday was the third time in 2025 a pair of opposing players (Foscue/De Goti) each hit two doubles in the same game. It also occurred March 30 at Sacramento (Brett Auerbach/Jake Lamb). April 20 vs. El Paso (Bryce Johnson/Trenton Brooks). Additionally, it was the first instance against Round Rock since May 28, 2022, when Steele Walker and Josh Smith each picked up a pair of two-baggers.
- Lucas Gilbreath allowed a solo homer to Abimelec Ortiz in the eighth inning, and has relented nine long balls this season, tied for fifth-most in the PCL among relievers.
- Carson Skipper set a career-worst by allowing four runs in outing, after entering the day having surrendered just two total in 15.1 innings for Albuquerque, spanning eight appearances.
- This was the second series of the year for Albuquerque to end in a split, in which the Isotopes and their opponent alternated wins and losses ineach contest. It also occurred April 15-20 vs. El Paso, with the teams splitting a doubleheader on Easter to conclude the set.
On Deck: The Isotopes will begin their last road trip of the 2025 season on Tuesday night in El Paso, the opener of a six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.
