Moore Provides BIg Three Run Blast, Kieboom Walks-off Chihuahuas

Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees notched its fourth walk-off victory of the year coming off the bat of Carter Kieboom with Christian Moore supplying a big three-run homer in the fifth helping the Bees secure a 6-5 to claim at least a split in the series.

Salt Lake Bees 6, El Paso Chihuahuas 5

WP: Victor Gonzalez (2-0)

LP: Raul Brito (6-4)

Game Summary

Salt Lake opened the scoring in the second inning when Sebastián Rivero lined an RBI single to plate Niko Kavadas. El Paso answered in the fourth as Marcos Castañon doubled to the gap to bring home two runs, pushing the Chihuahuas ahead 2-1.

The Bees swung momentum in the fifth inning with a four-run rally. After a fielding error to begin the inning, Tucker Flint delivered an RBI single and Nelson Rada followed with a base hit. Christian Moore then broke it open, blasting a three-run homer to center field for a 5-2 lead.

El Paso's offense was held scoreless after the fourth inning until a three run ninth to extend the game. Castañon led off with a solo home run, and later Luis Campusano tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center, completing a three-run inning and knotting the score at five.

The Bees found an answer in the bottom of the ninth as Cavan Biggio opened the frame with a double and moved to third on Rivero's sacrifice bunt. Salt Lake's hottest hitter, Carter Kieboom, came off the bench in a pinch-hit opportunity and delivered a clutch single up the middle to extend his hitting streak and record his second walk-off of the season, lifting the Bees to a 6-5 victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake recorded its fourth walk-off of the season with a 6-5 victory over El Paso in game five, clinching at least a series split. Carter Kieboom delivered the game-winner, his second walk-off of the year and the sixth of his professional career, with his previous coming on August 20 against Reno.

Salt Lake and El Paso played their third consecutive one-run game and fourth total of the season series with the Bees being 3-1 over the Chihuahuas in those games while posting a 13-15 in one-run games this season. Salt Lake has played a total of 28 one run games, the second fewest played in the PCL to Sacramento (26) while Salt Lake has gone 9-6 at home and 4-9 on the road.

Connor Brogdon pitched three innings for the first time since he went 3.0 IP on June 18, 2019 as a member of the Reading Fightin Phils while facing the Akron RubberDucks. Brogdon finished with a solid outing, allowing no runs and just giving up two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Christian Moore hit his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning, his first since June 11 against Las Vegas. Moore tallied three RBI for the third time this season to match a season-high and gave him his ninth multi-RBI game in just 25 games played with Salt Lake this season.

Carter Kieboom played hero with his second walk off of the season to become the seventh player in the PCL this season to have multiple walk offs. Kieboom pinch hit for the second time this season and first since June 13 batting 1-for-2 in those situations. Kieboom extended his hitting streak on to 19 games and his on-base streak to 23, both marking season-highs for Salt Lake. Over the course of his hitting streak, Kieboom is batting .444 (32-for-72) with eight extra base hits, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 1.103 OPS.

Sebastian Rivero went 1-for-3 with an RBI hitting safely and driving in a run in back-to-back games while batting .429 through two games played in the series.

Tucker Flint went 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, hitting safely for the fifth game in a row while scoring in three straight. Over his last five games, Flint is batting .357 with a double and a triple, four runs scored, three RBI and a 1.009 OPS.

Up Next

Salt Lake and El Paso will wrap up the series on Sunday as the Bees look to clinch the series victory with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.