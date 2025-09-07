Chihuahuas Come Back Late But Lose on Walk-off Hit Saturday

Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Carter Kieboom hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to give the Salt Lake Bees a 6-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. It was the fourth walk-off loss for the Chihuahuas this year. El Paso had scored three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score.

Chihuahuas third baseman Marcos Castañon went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Castañon has homered in two consecutive games and has hits in all four of his games with El Paso this season. Catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with an RBI to advance his hitting streak to 22 games and his on-base streak to 34 games.

El Paso reliever Jake Higginbotham pitched two scoreless innings Saturday and has tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in the series. Omar Cruz matched his season high with seven strikeouts in his four-inning relief outing. It was a bullpen game for El Paso and Stephen Jones made the first start of his professional career. The Bees have won three of the first five games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Bees 6 Final Score (09/06/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (72-64, 34-27), Salt Lake (60-76, 31-31)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (6-4, 6.68) vs. Salt Lake RHP Jack Kochanowicz (0-2, 5.95). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 6 El Paso 5 - Saturday

WP: González (2-0)

LP: Brito (6-4)

S: None

Time: 2:45

Attn: 5,516







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.