Perlaza Drives in 100th Run in Sunday Win at Salt Lake

September 7, 2025

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to come back and beat the Salt Lake Bees 10-6 at The Ballpark at America First Square. The teams split the six game series and the Chihuahuas won five of their nine meetings with the Bees this season.

El Paso right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, moving his season total to 101. Perlaza is the second Chihuahuas player in team history to drive in 100 runs in a season and is the first since Hunter Renfroe's 105 in 2016. Third baseman Marcos Castañon went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and has driven in multiple runs in each of his last three games.

Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron struck out eight batters to tie his season high. The Chihuahuas trailed 6-5 entering the ninth inning and won for the third time in 55 tries when trailing after eight innings. El Paso advanced to 16-8 in series finales.

Team Records: El Paso (73-64, 35-27), Salt Lake (60-77, 31-32)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







