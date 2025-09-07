Hughes, Cope Lead Isotopes Past Express, 5-3
Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Starting pitcher Gabriel Hughes took a shutout into the sixth inning, while Daniel Cope delivered an early three-run double, and Sterlin Thompson tacked on a solo homer, as the Isotopes defeated Round Rock 5-3 in front of 8,265 fans on Saturday night. The game was halted due to rain with two outs in the top of the seventh, and called as an official game following a 38-minute delay.
Topes Scope: - Saturday was the 24th shortened game in Isotopes history and third this season, tied with 2011 for the second-most in a campaign. In 2021, five contests were completed early. Other occurrences this year include May 13 vs. Tacoma (poor air quality) and June 10 vs. Oklahoma City (rain).
- Hughes came within one out of finishing 6.0 scoreless innings, before allowing three runs (two earned). Over his last three starts, Hughes is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA (17.1 IP/4 ER).
- Thompson set a new-career high with his 15th home run of the season. He also extended his on-base streak to 24 games, the fourth of at least two dozen for an Isotopes player this year. Thompson is slashing .382/.495/.671 with five doubles, a triple, five homers and 14 RBI during the stretch.
- Cope has an extra base hit in back-to-back contests for the first time since doubling in four-straight games Sept. 12-15, 2023 at El Paso. Additionally, it was his first game with at least three RBI since April 14, 2023 at El Paso (four).
- Adael Amador walked, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. He has produced a .319/.434/.507 slashline with six doubles, two triples, a homer, 19 RBI and eight stolen bases in the timeframe.
- Owen Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, and is slashing .368/.387/.632 with 10 extra-base hits and 26 RBI over his last 17 games, dating back to Aug. 16. Miller has seven multi-hit performances during the stretch. Additionally, he has the second-most RBI of any player in affiliated pro ball since Aug. 16, one behind Eduardo Valencia of the Toledo Mud Hens.
- The Isotopes held their opponent to three runs or fewer for the 35th time this year, after doing so on 29 occassions during the 2024 campaign.
- Albuquerque improved to 27-34 in games decided by two runs or fewer, including 16-11 at home.
- None of Albuquerque's first three hitters in the lineup recorded a hit for the fifth time in 2025 (also: April 12-13 at Sugar Land, May 8 at Oklahoma City and July 9 at Round Rock).
- The Isotopes will enter tomorrow's finale with a chance to win the series. Previosuly this season, they are 1-6 on Sunday after claiming three of the first five games in a set.
- Albuquerque has not won a home series against Round Rock since taking three of four contests from Aug. 26-29, 2013 to wrap up the home slate (span of 11 sets).
- With one more defeat, the Isotopes will lose at least 80 games in a campaign for the seventh time in club history, all since 2014.
- Albuquerque needs victories in six of their final seven games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field to finish with a winning record at home this season.
On Deck: The Isotopes and Express conclude their series Sunday afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:35 pm. Right-handed pitchers Bradley Blalock and Carl Edwards Jr. are slated to start for Albuquerque and Round Rock, respectively.
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Hughes, Cope Lead Isotopes Past Express, 5-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Come Back Late But Lose on Walk-off Hit Saturday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Moore Provides BIg Three Run Blast, Kieboom Walks-off Chihuahuas - Salt Lake Bees
- Díaz Dominates as Tacoma Blanks Reno, 10-0 - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.