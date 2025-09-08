Rainiers Fall 8-1 to Aces in Series Finale

TACOMA, WA - In the series finale on Sunday, the Tacoma Rainiers (79-59/41-22) fell 8-1 to the Reno Aces (56-82/19-44), snapping their four-game winning streak.

Reno scored the game's first runs in the top of the third inning. Sergio Alcantara drew a one-out walk, Cristian Pache reached on a bunt up the first base line, pushing Alcantara to second base. After Tacoma starter Nico Tellache got Tommy Troy to ground out, Tim Tawa drew a walk to load the bases. Tristin English hit a single that shortstop Jack López knocked down, but his flip to second base got away from the second baseman Samad Taylor, allowing a second run to score on the play, giving Reno a 2-0 lead. Tellache struck out Aramis Garcia to retire the side.

The Aces added to their lead with a run in the fifth inning as Alcantara led off the inning with a single. Pache hit into a fielder's choice and stole second base. Troy lined out to right-center field for the second out. However, Tawa and English hit back-to-back two-out singles, the second of which drove in a run to give Reno a 3-0 lead. Tellache struck out Garcia for the second time to get out of the inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Joe Jacques took over in relief of Tellache. Matt Mervis hit the first pitch of the inning over the right field wall for a solo home run (3) to extend the lead to 4-0. Jacques limited the damage to just one run as he stranded runners on the corners.

Tacoma got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Taylor reached on a dropped third strike. Rhylan Thomas followed Taylor, but was ejected with a 3-2 count, resulting in Cade Marlowe taking his place. Marlowe whacked a single to center field, pushing Taylor up to third base. After Victor Labrada drew a walk to load the bases, Ben Williamson hit into a fielder's choice that scored Taylor to get Tacoma within 4-1. After Williamson stole second base, Yu-Min Lin struck out the next two hitters to strand a pair in scoring position.

The Rainiers tapped Josh Fleming to pitch the seventh inning. Tawa collected his second hit of the day with a leadoff double and English reached on an error by López, as his throw to first could not be dug out by Miles Mastrobuoni. Garcia reached on an infield single to load the bases. Mervis tucked a double down the right field line to drive in a pair and Ivan Melendez found the hole on the left side of the diamond to bring in two more, making it 8-1. Fleming induced a double play from Andy Weber as he worked around a single to get out of the frame.

The Rainiers got the leadoff man aboard in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not get any closer as they fell 8-1. Yu-Min Lin (4-6) got the win for Reno, while Nico Tellache (0-3) received the loss for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers were held to one run for the second time this series (Tuesday, L 11-1), marking the fourth time this season that they have been held to one-or-fewer runs twice in the same series and the first since April 22-27 against Sugar Land

Cade Marlowe went 2-for-2 after replacing Rhylan Thomas in the game on Sunday...Marlowe is hitting 7-for-15 in September with a 1.062 OPS...since July 29 (31G), Marlowe is hitting .326 (31x95) with nine doubles, one home run and 13 RBI

Miles Mastrobuoni extended his on-base streak to 17 games with leadoff single in the ninth inning...over his 17-game streak, he is hitting .357 (20x56) with nine doubles and one home run, driving in 12 with a 1.084 OPS







