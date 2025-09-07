Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 9/7 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Nico Tellache (0-2, 12.91) vs. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (3-6, 6.96)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Jesse Hahn - placed on 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT SPORTS/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Cruised to a 10-0 victory over Reno on Saturday night, clinching the series victory behind 7.0 dominant innings from Jhonathan Díaz...the Rainiers gave Díaz plenty of run support early, scoring four runs in the first inning...Leody Taveras hit into a fielder's choice that resulted in an error, allowing a pair of runs to score, following by an RBI double from Miles Mastrobuoni and an RBI single from Spencer Packard...in the third inning, Blake Hunt hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Tacoma's fifth run...Rhylan Thomas hit a sacrifice fly of his own in the fourth inning to make it 6-0...the Rainiers piled on three more runs in the sixth inning with a two-run double from Samad Taylor and an RBI single from Ben Williamson to lead 9-0...the Aces put a position player on the mound in the eighth inning, allowing Tacoma to tack on one more run as Williamson drove in Tacoma's 10th run with a double...Díaz struck out four over 7.0 shutout innings, earning his 10th win, while Gregory Santos made his first appearance on Major League rehab, throwing a scoreless eighth and Domingo Gonzalez worked a clean ninth to wrap up the win.

MAGIC NUMBERS: Following last night's 10-0 victory, Tacoma inched closer to clinching the PCL Second Half title, as Sacramento and El Paso both lost, putting Tacoma's magic number at seven...the Rainiers hold a 6.0 game lead over Sacramento and 6.5 on El Paso...should both Sacramento and El Paso win all of their they would each finish with 48 wins...should the Rainiers reach 48 wins in the Second Half, they would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over El Paso (10-5) and would have the tiebreaker over Sacramento by way of having the better record over the final 21 games of the regular season at 14-7, while Sacramento would be 13-8, should they win out.

DÍAZ WAS DEALING: LHP Jhonathan Díaz logged his 11th quality start of the season in Saturday night's victory, the most of any Triple-A pitcher this season and tied for the third-most among all minor league arms...the 11 quality starts match the most by a Rainier over the last two seasons, as Casey Lawrence pitched 11 quality starts in 2024 and Darren McCaughan threw 11 in 2023...the last Rainier with 12 quality starts in a season was Jordan Pries, who logged 15 in 2014...the last Rainier lefty with at least 11 quality starts in a season was Luke French, who had 12 in 2010...Díaz is the second Rainier to log a start of at least 7.0 shutout innings without a walk this season, joining Casey Lawrence, who did so on July 9 at Reno...the Rainiers are the only team in the PCL with multiple starters to go 7.0 shutout innings without a walk this year and only the second Triple-A team to accomplish the feat this season, joining the Memphis Redbirds

WORKING THE COUNT: The Rainiers have been grinding out at-bats this week against Reno pitching, seeing 4.118 pitches per plate appearance this week, the fourth-most in Triple-A...on the season, Tacoma has seen 3.876 pitches per plate appearance, ranking 20th in Triple-A...Spencer Packard leads qualified Rainiers at 4.091 pitches per plate appearance, while Rhylan Thomas has seen the second-fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers at 3.157.

LOVE TO LEAD OFF: The Rainiers have had two of the top leadoff hitters in the PCL, with Samad Taylor (1st - 54) and Rhylan Thomas (3rd - 34) among the best in the league at leading off an inning with a hit, but it has been a team effort...the Rainiers lead all of Triple-A when leading off an inning with: a .297 batting average, 311 hits, a .388 on-base percentage and an .879 OPS, ranking second with a .491 slugging percentage and 514 total bases...Leody Taveras' leadoff home run in the second inning on Friday was the Rainiers 41st home run to lead off an inning this season, good for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: By collecting a pair of hits and an RBI on Thursday night, UTL Jack López now has 36 RBI out of the ninth spot in the order, the second-most among all minor league hitters, trailing Memphis' Mike Antico, who has 39...López also ranks second with 96 total bases out of the nine-spot, ranking third with 65 hits when batting ninth... López's 36 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, trailing only the 41 tallied by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...López's 65 hits from the nine-spot are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005.

HIT IT, MASTRO!: INF Miles Mastrobuoni extended his on-base streak to 16 games with his double in the first inning on Friday...since his option to Tacoma on August 19, Mastrobuoni is tied for the lead among all minor league hitters with 19 walks...among minor league hitters with at least 60 plate appearances in that time, Mastrobuoni ranks fifth with a .494 on-base percentage...since his option on August 19, Mastrobuoni is hitting .333 (19x57) with nine doubles and one home run with 19 walks to 10 strikeouts, sporting a 1.038 OPS.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 311 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 88 career steals with Tacoma, four shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners picked up their first win of the series in Atlanta, taking down the Braves 10-2...the Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run from Julio Rodríguez...Rodríguez did the same in the seventh inning to give Seattle the lead again at 4-2, as part of a 3-for-4 day with two home runs and four RBI...Seattle scored three in the eighth and one more in the ninth as Cal Raleigh hit his 52nd home run of the season in the victory.







