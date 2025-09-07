OKC Comets Game Notes - September 7, 2025

Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (30-32/76-61) at

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-29/69-65)

Game #138 of 150/Second Half #63 of 75/Road #69 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-1, 6.48) vs. SUG-RHP Miguel Ullola (7-4, 3.46)

Sunday, September 7, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:35 p.m. at Constellation Field trying to avoid their first-ever six-game series sweep and first series sweep of any length since 2019...The Comets have fallen to 0-5 during the current series in Sugar Land for their longest losing streak of the season as the Space Cowboys have now won nine straight meetings overall against Oklahoma City.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys blanked the Oklahoma City Comets, 2-0, Saturday night at Constellation Field. Offense was in short supply for both teams, as neither team had a runner advance as far as third base until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Space Cowboys had runners at first and third with two outs when a pitch went to the backstop, but OKC catcher Carlos Avila fielded the carom and tagged out the runner trying to score. Sugar Land scored twice in the fifth inning when five straight batters reached base with one out, including an RBI single by Pedro León and bases-loaded walk by Zach Cole. The Comets left two runners on base in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the ninth inning, the Comets had the tying runs on base with one out, but each of the next two batters were retired to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (0-1) makes his seventh start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes at the end of July...He last started for the Comets Aug. 31 against Memphis, allowing two runs and five hits with one walk, two hit by pitches and two strikeouts over 3.2 innings - his shortest outing of the season with OKC...So far with the Comets this season, Romero is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA over 25.0 IP with 20 strikeouts and 11 walks...He also made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 IP with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings...Romero made four starts with OKC last season for his first career outings in Triple-A, going 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings with five homers...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-10 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-48 At SUG: 27-26

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the third and final time this season and second at Constellation Field...The teams last met July 8-13 in Oklahoma City. The Comets won the first two games before closing the series with four straight losses, marking the first time since switching to the six-game series format in 2021 that OKC won the first two games of a series only to lose the next four...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...Through the first nine meetings this season, the Space Cowboys edged the Comets in runs (43-40), hits (71-67), and home runs (10-7). Ryan Ward entered this series with 13 hits in nine games against Sugar Land this season, with eight RBI...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, going 93-56 overall last season. Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar Land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15. However, in the final series between the teams Sept. 3-8, 2024, OKC scored 10 total runs...Sugar Land is now 19-6 over the last 25 meetings between the teams and has won nine straight games against the Comets.

The Struggle is Real: The Comets are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season and longest losing streak since a six-game skid June 26-July 1, 2024 that included five losses in Reno following by a loss in Las Vegas...This is the first time since Aug. 22-26, 2023 against Albuquerque that the Comets have opened a series with five straight losses. OKC went on to win that series finale against the Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as OKC has never been swept in a six-game series since the PCL switched to the mostly six-game series format in 2021. In fact, the last time OKC was swept in any series was during the 2019 season when OKC lost three games in San Antonio Aug. 23-25. OKC was last swept in a series of more than three games June 26-28, 2018 against Nashville (four games)...Regardless of tonight's result, the Comets will lose the current series and fall to 0-3-3 in the last six series and drop their first road series of 2025...OKC is 1-6 in the last seven games, 2-9 in the last 11 games, 3-11 in the last 14 games and 4-12 in the last 16 games, falling to 30-32 during the second half. After starting the half 10-4, OKC is 20-28 since...The Comets have fallen into third place in the PCL standings at 76-61 overall after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 13-23 since...This is also the first time since June 20 the team is down to 15 games above .500 overall (44-29).

Inoffensive Comments: Last night, the Comets were shut out for the second time this season and first time since a 5-0 loss May 14 at Round Rock...The Comets have been held to three runs or less in each of the last three games and to three runs or less in six of their last seven losses. They have also been held to three runs or less seven of the last 11 games...Oklahoma City has scored a total of 13 runs over the first five games of the current series, with three or fewer runs in four of the five games...The Comets were limited to four hits Saturday night and it was the third time this season OKC did not collect an extra-base hit...Oklahoma City has now been held to five hits or less in six of the last eight games and the Comets' 43 hits since Aug. 29 are fewest in the PCL as the team is batting a league-low .171 (42x252) during the eight-game stretch with a league-leading 86 strikeouts...In the last three games, the Comets are 13-for-93 (.140) overall, marking the first time since May 2-4, 2023 at El Paso the team collected five or less hits in three straight games. Also in the three-game span, the Comets are 2-for-30 with runners on base, 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position and 24 of 27 leadoff batters have been retired.

Rehab Clinic: Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday and reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with two walks as the designated hitter. Edman is 3-for-11 with three walks over four games with OKC...Max Muncy also continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while playing six innings at third base. Muncy is 2-for-7 with two walks across three games during the rehab assignment.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz was held 0-for-4 Saturday, snapping his 33-game on-base streak. The streak is the second-longest recorded in the PCL this season and is the longest on-base streak by an OKC player since Michael Busch reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023...Ruiz has a league-leading 57 stolen bases this season, including 56 with Oklahoma City, tying Freddy Guzman (2007) for the most stolen bases in a single season during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998). However, it should be noted Guzman stole 56 bases in 133 games played, while Ruiz needed just 90 games to do it...Ruiz's 57 total stolen bases this season (including one with Las Vegas) pace the PCL and are the most in the league since Fresno's Tyler Graham had 60 stolen bases in 2011...Ruiz ranks third in the league with a .410 OBP.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier had Saturday night off and over his last 14 games is batting .442 (19x43) with 15 walks and 10 RBI. He also has reached base in a season-high 16 straight games, during which he has a .561 OBP...Since Aug. 5 (26 G), Gauthier paces the PCL with a .551 OBP and 31 walks...He also leads the league with 84 walks overall this season and ranks second with a .411 OBP.

Road Detour: After going 40-20 through their first 60 road games this season, the Comets have lost seven of the last eight road games. This will be OKC's first road series loss since July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 in El Paso, snapping a streak of 15 straight road series without a series loss (12-0-3)...The Comets entered this series batting .301 and averaging 7.4 runs per game on the road this season, but they have been held to a .157 average and 13 total runs across five games at Constellation Field.

Around the Horn: The two runs by Sugar Land last night tied for the fewest allowed in a loss by the Comets this season, along with a 2-1 defeat in 11 innings April 11 at Round Rock...In his first game back with Oklahoma City since July 27 after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Freeland went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base...The Comets have won five straight series finales and are 16-8 overall in series finales this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.