Express Claim Series Finale over Isotopes, 8-3

Published on September 7, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Records Seven Extra-Base Hits on Sunday Afternoon

GAME 136 | AWAY GAME 70 | SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N. Mex. - Isotopes Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (34-27 | 68-68) 8 14 0

ALBUQUERQUE ISOTOPES (57-80 | 26-37) 3 12 1

WP: RHP Dane Acker (3-1, 5.23) FIRST PITCH: 1:36 p.m. MT ATTENDANCE: 4,158

LP: RHP Bradley Blalock (1-5, 8.60) GAME TIME: 3:23

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 81 degrees, Sunny.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Justin Foscue 17 6 1 2 3-2 425 feet/100.5 MPH Left Field Bushes

Abimelec Ortiz 7 8 0 2 0-0 443 feet/106.1 MPH Right Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express struck first in the top of the third. LF Trevor Hauver hit a two-run double down the third base line and 3B Alan Trejo drove Hauver in with his base hit, giving Round Rock a 3-0 advantage.

Albuquerque got on the board with a run in the fourth. The Isotopes loaded the bases with a single, walk and hit batsman. 3B Aaron Schunk hit a sacrifice fly to left and DH Keston Hiura scored to make it 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, CF Billy McKinney drove two runners in with his single up the middle and 1B Justin Foscue followed with a two-run homer, extending the E-Train lead to 7-1.

Albuquerque added a run in the seventh on a 2B Adael Amador RBI single and the Isotopes trailed 7-2.

Round Rock RF Abimelec Ortiz belted a 443-foot home run in the eighth, adding another to the Express lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Albuquerque CF Braiden Ward led off with a triple and Amador got aboard with a walk. RF Zac Veen notched a single into right, sending Ward home. The Isotopes trailed 8-3 heading into the ninth.

Round Rock LHP Robby Ahlstrom held Albuquerque scoreless in the final frame, giving the E-Train an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

GREAT DANE: RHP Dane Acker earned his third win of the season after tossing 1.1 innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts out of the bullpen. Acker has given up just one run in his last 11.1 IP for a 0.79 ERA in eight appearances since August 12.

DE GOTI: 2B Alex Goti went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run on Sunday afternoon. De Goti's three-hits match his season-high from May 23 at Charlotte. The infielder is batting .314 (16-51) with four doubles, six RBI, six runs scored, nine walks and 11 strikeouts in his last 15 games.

FOSS: 1B Justin Foscue went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the series finale. Foscue posted a .350/.381/.800/1.181 slash line with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, six runs scored, one walk and two strikeouts in five games against the Isotopes this week.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, September 9 vs. Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

