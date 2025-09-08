Reno Aces Set for Final Homestand of the 2025 Season with a Busy Weekend of Promotions

Published on September 8, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their final homestand this week with a Silver State Showdown against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics. The six-game series begins Tuesday, September 9 at 6:35 p.m. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Renown:

Friday, Sept. 12th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

Come out to Greater Nevada Field for a celebration of Hispanic Heritage featuring a flea market out front with 30 different local Hispanic vendors and big-headed characters on the concourse!

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Travel Nevada/Telemundo/101.7 Juan FM:

Friday, Sept. 12th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the third and final scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

In Our Baseball Era, presented by Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe/Dillard's/103.7 The River/KOLO:

Saturday, Sept. 13th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

Come down to the ballpark to make friendship bracelets, shop for co-branded merchandise, and enjoy the on-theme music throughout the game!

Be sure to arrive early for our Aces Socks Giveaway (while supplies last)

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Waste Management:

Sunday, Sept. 14th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

You've celebrated us all year - let's celebrate YOU! For one last time in 2025, come out to Greater Nevada Field and enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths, and more!

Dog Days presented by Sit Means Sit/Sinclair:

Sunday, Sept. 14th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

September Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (9/9)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (9/10) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (9/11) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (9/12) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (9/14) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.