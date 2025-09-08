Zach Cole Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys outfielder Zach Cole has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the week of September 2 through 7 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

During the week, Cole slashed .381/.519/.857/1.376 in six games, going 8-for-21 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, three runs scored, six walks and a stolen base. Cole hit safely in five of six games, including an extra-base hit in five-consecutive games, and reached base safely in all six, including multi-hit games in three-straight games from September 4 through 6 and walking twice on September 7. The highlight of Cole's week came on Thursday night when he hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth to beat Oklahoma City 7-3, the first walk-off grand slam in Space Cowboys' history and the capper on a five-RBI night for the 25-year-old.

Cole led the Pacific Coast League during the week in RBI, total bases (18) and was tied for the lead in extra-base hits (5), second in OPS, tied for second in home runs, third in slugging, tied for third in walks, fourth in on-base percentage, tied for sixth in hits and eighth in average. Since joining the Space Cowboys on August 25, Cole is slashing .375/.479/.875/1.354 in 12 games with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and eight walks.

Selected in the 10th round of the 2022 Draft by the Houston Astros out of Ball State, Cole is slashing .280/.377/.548/.925 in 94 games this year between Double-A Corpus and Triple-A Sugar Land with 22 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 62 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. This is the fourth Player of the Week honor in his career for Cole, who was named the Carolina League Player of the Week twice (May 7 and June 18) in 2023 and recognized as the Texas League Player of the Week on July 14, 2024.

Cole becomes just the seventh player all-time in Space Cowboys' history to be named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week and only the second player to claim the award for a week played at Constellation Field, joining Will Wagner (September 18-24, 2023). It is the sixth weekly honor for a Space Cowboys' player this season after LHP Brandon Walter was named PCL Pitcher of the Week on April 28, RHP Miguel Ullola won back-to-back Pitcher of the Week Awards on May 5 and May 12, INF Luis Castro was recognized as the PCL Player of the Week on June 16 and RHP AJ Blubaugh was named PCL Pitcher of the Week on August 11.







