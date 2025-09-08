Celebración Cielo Azul Highlights Final Home Series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - Celebración Cielo Azul, Bark in the Park, Field Trip Day, Future All-Stars and Soccer Night highlight the final home series of the Oklahoma City Comets' 2025 season Tuesday through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City for its final home series of the season. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! is scheduled to include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations along with unique entertainment and live performances presented by Casa Mexico Tequila. As a special treat, Braum's will provide their Mexican-inspired ice cream flavors to Club Level guests throughout the week. Flavors include: Chongos Zamoranos, Fresas Con Crema, Piñón, Tarta de Fresa y Crema, Mango con Chamoy, and Sopapilla Cheesecake.

The six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats begins at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday with $2 Tuesday and Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Dogs are welcome to attend the game with their owners, who will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okccomets.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium. Additionally, for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation).

In addition to Cielo Azul and Bark in the Park, the series begins on a $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including Comets Ale.

This final home series of the season includes games daily Tuesday through Sunday and features additional special promotions, including:

- Wednesday (12:05 p.m.) - Wednesday features an afternoon Field Trip Day with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will turn into a classroom for a day as students from around the OKC area get to enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Students will experience a baseball game, enjoy a sack lunch and leave with a souvenir baseball hat, all for only $14 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - The final postgame fireworks show of the season highlights the Friday night matchup, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Braum's.

Groups of 10 or more people can enjoy all -you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level gam e ticket and a Comets hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

- Saturday (6:05 p.m.) - Saturday night's first pitch will take place at 6:05 p.m. and the game features Future All-Stars as well as Soccer Night. Youth baseball and softball teams are invited to a great evening of baseball that includes your team's name featured on the video board and an OKC Comets hat for groups of 10 or more. Plus, players and coaches in uniform can participate in a special pregame parade. For group rates, please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Soccer Night will include OKC For Soccer at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring soccer-themed pregame and in-game entertainment throughout the evening.

Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for purchase for Saturday's game as well. The ticket packages start at $47 and include four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

- Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - The 2025 home schedule concludes with a Family Sunday, featuring an autograph session with select players before the game and kids can take the field to run the bases after the 2:05 p.m. game concludes.

