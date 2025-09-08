Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs El Paso

Published on September 8, 2025

Home Series #12

September 2-7

Split 3-3

Game 1 - El Paso 11, Salt Lake 9

WP: Bradgley Rodriguez (2 - 0) LP: Connor Brogdon (1 - 2) SV: Stephen Jones (1)

Salt Lake built a 6-0 lead after three innings, highlighted by Denzer Guzman's two-run homer and Ben Gamel's RBI triple. El Paso chipped away, tying the game in the sixth and surging ahead 8-7. The Bees pulled even twice, but Luis Campusano's homer and a two-run ninth capped the Chihuahuas' rally. El Paso completed the comeback with an 11-9 win, overcoming the early six-run deficit.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 7, El Paso 3

WP: Sammy Peralta (6 - 2) LP: Jackson Wolf (6 - 3)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead as Carter Kieboom extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single, followed by Chad Stevens' two-run homer in the first inning. Sammy Peralta dominated early, holding El Paso hitless through three innings. The Chihuahuas briefly cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth, but Salt Lake responded with a nine-batter, five-run surge highlighted by Stevens' double, Rivero's two-run double, and Moore's two-run triple, pushing the lead to 7-1. El Paso added runs in the fifth and seventh, but Peralta finished seven strong innings, and the bullpen shut out El Paso for the rest of the way to preserve the 7-3 victory.

Game 3 - El Paso 6, Salt Lake 5 - 10 inn.

WP: Manuel Castro (3 - 1) LP: Chase Silseth (3 - 2) SV: Raul Brito (2)

The El Paso Chihuahuas took an early lead, scoring three runs by the third inning, highlighted by Clay Dungan's doubles. The Salt Lake Bees rallied in the fifth, with Christian Moore, Ben Gamel, and Carter Kieboom driving in runs to tie the game at 3-3, extending Kieboom's hitting streak to 17 games. El Paso regained the lead in the seventh on Dungan's two-run homer, but Salt Lake answered immediately to tie it 5-5. After scoreless eighth and ninth innings, El Paso scored in the 10th to take a 6-5 lead. Salt Lake had a chance in the bottom of the 10th, but a strikeout with the tying run at third ended the game.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 8, El Paso 7

WP: Jared Southard (1 - 0) LP: Francis Pena (4 - 3)

The El Paso Chihuahuas jumped out to a 7-1 lead behind early RBI hits from Luis Campusano, Marcos Castañon, and a four-run fourth inning capped by Tim Locastro's bases-clearing double and a Salt Lake error. The Bees battled back as Denzer Guzman and Chad Wallach hit solo homers, then exploded for four runs in the sixth, highlighted by Brandon Drury's two-run triple and Yolmer Sánchez's RBI single to make it a one-run game. Salt Lake completed the comeback in the eighth when Wallach tied it with an RBI single and Sánchez followed with a go-ahead triple. Jared Southard shut the door in the ninth to seal an 8-7 Bees victory, evening the series.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 6, El Paso 5

WP: Victor Gonzalez (2-0) LP: Raul Brito (6-4)

Salt Lake jumped ahead early on Sebastián Rivero's RBI single, but El Paso responded with two runs in the fourth. The Bees stormed back in the fifth with a four-run rally, highlighted by Christian Moore's three-run homer, to take a 5-2 lead. El Paso forced extras with a three-run ninth capped by Luis Campusano's game-tying sacrifice fly. In the bottom half, Cavan Biggio doubled, advanced on a bunt, and Carter Kieboom came through with a pinch-hit walk-off single--his second of the year--to secure Salt Lake's 6-5 win.

Game 6 - El Paso 10, Salt Lake 6

WP: Manuel Castro (4-1) LP: Yolmer Sanchez (0-1)

El Paso and Salt Lake traded blows in a back-and-forth finale with four lead changes. The Chihuahuas struck first with a two-run single from Marcos Castañon, but the Bees answered with a three-run rally in the second on RBI singles from Yolmer Sanchez, Cavan Biggio and Nelson Rada. Yonathan Perlaza's two-run homer put the Chihuahuas back in the lead in the top of the fourth but Rada answered with an RBI triple to tie it at 4-4. Trailing by one entering the bottom of the eight, Tucker Flint came off the Salt Lake bench and delivered a pinch-hit two-run homer, but the Chihuahuas exploded for five runs in the ninth, highlighted by Tirso Ornelas, Castañon, and Ripken Reyes driving in runs. El Paso pulled away 10-6 to earn a series split.

Notable Performers

Denzer Guzman - 7-for-23 (.304), 2 HR, 2B, 7 R, 3 RBI, SB, .994 OPS

Carter Kieboom - 7-for-24 (.292), 2 2B, 7 R, 3 RBI, .667 OPS

Nelson Rada - 6-for-24 (.250), 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, SB

Christian Moore - 5-for-26 (.192), HR, 3B, 7 RBI, 3 R, SB

Chad Wallach - 5-for-8, (.625), HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1.625 OPS

Tucker Flint - 4-for-10 (.400), HR, 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI, SB, 1.400 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez - 4-for-11 (.364), 3B, 3 RBI, R, SB, .909 OPS

Sebastian Rivero - 3-for-8 (.429), 2B, 3 RBI, R, 1.000 OPS

Sammy Peralta - W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Sam Bachman - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Chase Silseth - 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K

Jared Southard - 1 G, W, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Kenyon Yovan - 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jose Quijada - 2 G, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, H, R, 2 BB, 4 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Tacoma Rainiers

Tuesday, September 9 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Family Night Presented by Holmes Homes

Wednesday, September 10 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Bark in the Park Presented by Sundays for Dogs

Thursday, September 11 - 7:05 p.m. MST

9/11 Tribute

Friday, September 12 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Bee Charitable Night - 9 Innings of Giving

Postgame Firework Show

Scheels Post Game Kids Run

Saturday, September 13 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Fan Appreciation Night

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, September 14 - 12:05 p.m. MST

Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark







