Comets Use Big Sixth to Launch past Sugar Land

Published on September 8, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Two home runs and a five-run sixth inning propelled the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-1 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Constellation Field. The Comets secured the first lead of the night in the second inning. Jose Ramos hit a triple and went on to score on a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel. The Space Cowboys (30-30/69-66) evened the score, 1-1, on a solo home run by Pedro León in the third inning. Oklahoma City (31-32/77-61) went back in front in the fifth inning when Noah Miller hit a solo home run out to right field with two outs for a 2-1 lead. The Comets then tacked on five runs in the sixth inning to open up a 7-1 advantage. Alex Freeland sent a two-run homer out to right field. With the bases loaded and one out, Senzel knocked a two-run single into left field. Later with two outs, Senzel got caught trying to steal second base, allowing Ramos to score from third base for a six-run OKC lead. Comets pitchers did not allow a hit after the third inning and retired the final 13 Space Cowboys batters of the game to seal the win.

Of Note:

- The Comets snapped their five-game losing streak with a win in the series finale to avoid their first-ever six-game series sweep and avoid their first series sweep of any length since 2019...The losing streak had been the longest of the season for Oklahoma City and longest since a six-game losing streak June 26-July 1, 2024. It was also the first time since Aug. 22-26, 2023 that an OKC team had opened a series with five straight losses.

- The Comets' offense broke out for seven runs after being held to three runs or less in each of the previous three games, including a shutout loss Saturday night. The Comets had also been held to three runs of less in seven of the previous 11 games...The Comets finished Sunday's game with seven hits after being held to five hits or less in each of the previous three games and in six of the previous eight games.

-Nick Senzel finished with a game-high three RBI, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly. The three RBI were his most in a game since June 4 against Reno.

-Jose Ramos recorded a multi-hit game for the Comets, going 2-for-4 with his second triple with OKC and first since Aug. 7 in El Paso. Ramos also scored two of the Comets' runs.

-Comets pitchers limited the Space Cowboys to one run and two hits and did not allow a run or hit after the third inning. Garrett McDaniels, Sam Carlson, Paul Gervase and Bobby Miller combined to retire the final 13 Sugar Land batters of the game. Carlson (4-1) picked up his fourth win of the year, retiring all six batters he faced...The Comets limited the Space Cowboys to three total runs over the final two games of the series...Sunday marked the first time since a 5-1 win in Reno July 26 that the Comets limited an opponent to one run.

-Alex Freeland hit his 13th home run of the season with Oklahoma City, going 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. In his first two games back with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Freeland is 2-for-7 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

-Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 and scoring a run as well as playing six innings in center field. He has hit safely in three straight games and through his five games with Oklahoma City during the rehab assignment, Edman is 4-for-14 with three walks.

-Austin Gauthier drew a walk and scored a run as he extended his on-base streak to a season-high 17 games. He has eight walks over his last five games and a total of 18 walks during his on-base streak, posting a .543 OBP.

-The Comets have now won six straight series finales and improved to 17-8 in series finales this season. However, the Comets suffered their first road series loss of the season and first since July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 in El Paso, snapping a streak of 15 straight road series without a series loss (12-0-3).

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets open their final home series of the season at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City throughout the week and the series opener falls on a $2 Tuesday and Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka.







