OKC Comets Game Notes - September 9, 2025

Sacramento River Cats (36-27/72-66)

at Oklahoma City Comets (31-32/77-61)

Game #139 of 150/Second Half #64 of 75/Home #70 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Nick Zwack (0-1, 5.40) vs. OKC-RHP Roki Sasaki (0-2, 7.07)

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open their final home series of the 2025 season at 6:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark seeking back-to-back wins...Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City throughout the week and the series opener falls on a $2 Tuesday and Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Last Game: Two home runs and a five-run sixth inning propelled the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-1 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Constellation Field. The Comets secured the first lead of the night in the second inning. Jose Ramos hit a triple and went on to score on a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel. The Space Cowboys evened the score, 1-1, on a solo home run by Pedro León in the third inning. Oklahoma City went back in front in the fifth inning when Noah Miller hit a solo home run. The Comets then tacked on five runs in the sixth inning to open up a 7-1 advantage. Alex Freeland sent a two-run homer out to right field. With the bases loaded and one out, Senzel knocked a two-run single into left field. Later with two outs, Senzel got caught trying to steal second base, allowing Ramos to score from third base for a six-run OKC lead. Comets pitchers did not allow a hit after the third inning and retired the final 13 Space Cowboys batters of the game to seal the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is scheduled to continue a Major League Rehab Assignment and make his fifth appearance with OKC...He last pitched Sept. 2 in Sugar Land, allowing four runs and three hits over five innings, including two homers, with two walks and two strikeouts. After giving up four runs in the first inning, Sasaki retired 12 of his final 14 batters faced, including the final seven in a row. Sasaki threw 69 pitches (42 strikes)...Through four outings with OKC, Sasaki is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA over 14.0 IP with eight walks, eight strikeouts and a .315 opponent AVG...Sasaki was placed on the 15-day Injured List with right shoulder impingement May 13 and transferred to the 60-day IL June 20...Sasaki made eight starts with the Dodgers to begin his first MLB season and posted a 1-1 record and 4.72 ERA over 34.1 innings, with 22 walks against 24 K's after signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers Jan. 22, 2025...Over four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Sasaki went 30-15 with a 2.02 ERA with 524 K's, three complete games and a 0.88 WHIP in 69 career games (414.2 IP) and was named a NPB All-Star in 2022 and 2023...He pitched a perfect game April 10, 2022 - the first by a NPB pitcher since 1994 - recording 19 strikeouts...He made two starts for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 9-6 2024: 4-8 All-time: 73-69 At OKC: 33-36

The Comets and River Cats play their fourth and final series this season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams most recently met for a three-game series in Sacramento July 18-20, which the Comets swept...Oklahoma City won a series between the teams June 24-29 at Sutter Health Park, 4-2, after the River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' first series loss of 2025...Through the first 15 meetings, Esteury Ruiz paced OKC with 17 hits and scored 14 runs while Ryan Ward racked up 17 RBI and four home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against an opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 41-33 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry...Sacramento is currently in second place in the second-half PCL standings, trailing first-place Tacoma by 5.0 games.

September Stumbles: The Comets snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday with a win in their series finale in Sugar Land to avoid their first-ever six-game series sweep and avoid their first series sweep of any length since 2019...The losing streak had been the longest of the season for Oklahoma City and longest since a six-game losing streak June 26-July 1, 2024. It was also the first time since Aug. 22-26, 2023 that an OKC team had opened a series with five straight losses...However, despite the win in the finale, the Comets suffered their first road series loss of the season and first road series loss since July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 in El Paso, snapping a streak of 15 straight road sets without a series loss (12-0-3)...Oklahoma City is now 0-3-3 in the last six series overall...The Comets are 1-5 in the last six games, 2-6 in the last eight games, 3-9 in the last 12 games, 4-11 in the last 15 games and 5-12 in the last 17 games...The Comets are 31-32 in the second half, and after starting the half 10-4, OKC is 21-28 since...The Comets have fallen into third place in the overall PCL standings at 77-61 after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 14-23 since.

Getting Offensive: The Comets' offense broke out for seven runs Sunday after being held to three runs or less in each of the previous three games, including a shutout loss Saturday night. The Comets had also been held to three runs of less in seven of the previous 11 games and had scored a total of 13 runs over the first five games of the Sugar Land series last week. OKC scored five runs in the sixth inning after managing just four runs across the previous 27 innings...The Comets finished Sunday's game with seven hits after being held to five hits or less in each of the previous three games and in six of the previous eight games...Oklahoma City's 50 hits since Aug. 29 are fewest in the PCL and the team is batting a league-low .176 (50x284) during the nine-game stretch with a league-leading 96 strikeouts. The Comets' 33 runs scored since Aug. 29 are second-fewest in the league behind Sacramento's 27 runs over the nine games...The Comets went 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position Sunday after going 0-for-15 over the previous three games.

Mound Matters: Comets pitchers limited the Space Cowboys to one run and two hits Sunday and did not allow a run or hit after the third inning, retiring the final 13 batters of the game. The Comets limited the Space Cowboys to three total runs over the final two games of the series and Sunday marked the first time since a 5-1 win in Reno July 26 that the Comets limited an opponent to one run. It's the first time since July 8-9 the Comets have allowed two or less runs in consecutive games....Prior to Saturday, the Comets had allowed five runs or more in eight of the previous nine games and in 15 of the previous 18 games as the Comets had a 6.31 ERA over the 18-game span.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier drew a walk and scored a run Sunday as he extended his on-base streak to a season-high 17 games. He has eight walks over his last five games and a total of 18 walks during his on-base streak, posting a .543 OBP...Gauthier is batting .413 (19x46) over his last 15 games with 10 RBI and 16 walks...Since Aug. 5 (27 G), Gauthier paces the PCL with a .541 OBP and 32 walks and ranks fifth with a 1.022 OPS...He also leads the league with 85 walks overall this season and ranks third with a .409 OBP.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets are 35-34 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and have a 7-15 record in their last 22 home games. Oklahoma City is 11-16 at home during the second half of the season after posting a 24-18 record in the first half. Their 11 home wins during the second half are second-fewest in the league (Reno, 8-25)...The Comets are 0-3-1 over the last four series and last won a home series - a three-game set - July 4-6 against Las Vegas, 2-1. OKC last won a six-game home series June 17-22 against Round Rock, 5-1...Oklahoma City's 61 home runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are the fewest for a PCL team at home this season, while OKC's .257 AVG, 378 runs (5.5 rpg) and 580 hits are all fourth-lowest by a PCL team at home this season.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz has a league-leading 57 stolen bases this season, including 56 with Oklahoma City, tying Freddy Guzman (2007) for the most stolen bases in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998). Ruiz's 57 total stolen bases this season (including one with Las Vegas) pace the PCL and are the most in the league since Fresno's Tyler Graham had 60 stolen bases in 2011...Ruiz has reached base in 34 of his last 35 games with OKC and his .411 OBP ranks second in the league.

Around the Horn: Alex Freeland hit his 13th home run of the season with Oklahoma City Sunday. In his first two games back with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Freeland is 2-for-7 with a home run, two walks and two RBI...Nick Senzel finished with a game-high three RBI Sunday - his most in a game since June 4 against Reno...Ryan Ward has 107 runs scored this season - the most in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998), surpassing Drew Avans' 105 runs scored last season.







