Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

Published on September 9, 2025

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 9/9 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (8-4, 4.71) vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (3-7, 6.08)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

ADD/DEL C Connor Dykstra - transferred from Modesto to Tacoma and placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Kick off their final road trip of the regular season today at Salt Lake, their lone six-game road series against the Bees this season...the Rainiers fell 8-1 in the series finale to Reno on Sunday, winning four of the six games against the Aces...the Aces took a 4-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning, as Tacoma did not get on the board until an RBI fielder's choice from Ben Williamson in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 4-1...Reno responded with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to open up an 8-1 lead...Nick Anderson and Collin Snider kept the Aces off the board for the final two frames, but Tacoma did not plate another run in the 8-1 defeat.

SAMAD SCORES: In Tacoma's 8-1 loss on Sunday against Reno, Samad Taylor scored the Rainiers' lone run, marking the 10th consecutive game he's crossed home plate, the longest streak by a Rainier this season...Taylor, who leads the PCL with 111 runs scored this season, is on the longest run streak by a Rainier since Sam Haggerty scored a run in 11 consecutive games from July 28-August 24, 2023...Taylor's run streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and the ninth streak of at least 10 games in this year...Taylor's 111 runs scored this year are the second-most by a Rainier in a single season in franchise history, trailing the 121 runs scored by Alex Liddi in 2011.

STACKING WINS AGAINST SALT LAKE: The Rainiers have had plenty of success against the Bees this season, winning 11 of the first 12 meetings this season...Tacoma's .917 winning percentage against Salt Lake this year is tied for the best for a Triple-A team against a single opponent this year (min. 2 series played), matching the .917 win percentage for Toledo against Louisville...the Rainiers' .917 win percentage is tied for the second-best for a Triple-A team against a single opponent in a single season (min. 12 games) since 2005, trailing only the .938 (15-1 record) that Pawtucket recorded against Lehigh Valley in 2008.

MAGIC NUMBERS: As the penultimate week of the regular season begins this week, the Rainiers' magic number to clinch the PCL Second Half title is seven...the Rainiers hold a 5.0 game lead over Sacramento and 5.5 on El Paso...should both Sacramento and El Paso win all of their remaining games, they would each finish with 48 wins...should the Rainiers reach 48 wins in the Second Half, they would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over El Paso (10-5) and would have the tiebreaker over Sacramento by way of having the better record over the final 21 games of the regular season at 14-7, while Sacramento would be 13-8, should they win out.

WORKING THE COUNT: The Rainiers were grinding out at-bats last week against Reno pitching, seeing 4.155 pitches per plate appearance this week, the second-most in Triple-A last week...on the season, Tacoma has seen 3.879 pitches per plate appearance, ranking 19th in Triple-A...Spencer Packard leads qualified Rainiers at 4.097 pitches per plate appearance, while Rhylan Thomas has seen the third-fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers at 3.174.

LOVE TO LEAD OFF: The Rainiers have had two of the top leadoff hitters in the PCL, with Samad Taylor (1st - 54) and Rhylan Thomas (3rd - 34) among the best in the league at leading off an inning with a hit, but it has been a team effort...the Rainiers lead all of Triple-A when leading off an inning with: a .297 batting average, 311 hits, a .388 on-base percentage and an .879 OPS, ranking second with a .491 slugging percentage and 514 total bases...Leody Taveras' leadoff home run in the second inning on Friday was the Rainiers 41st home run to lead off an inning this season, good for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: By collecting another hit from the nine-spot on Sunday, UTL Jack López now has 66 hits from the ninth spot in the order, the most among PCL hitters and tied for the third-most among all minor league hitters...his 36 RBI out of the ninth spot in the order are the third most among all minor league hitters...López's 36 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, trailing only the 41 tallied by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...López's 66 hits from the nine-spot are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005 and the fifth-most in a single season in that time.

HIT IT, MASTRO!: INF Miles Mastrobuoni extended his on-base streak to 17 games with his single in the ninth inning on Sunday...since his option to Tacoma on August 19, Mastrobuoni is tied for third among all minor league hitters with 19 walks...among minor league hitters with at least 80 plate appearances in that time, Mastrobuoni ranks third with a .481 on-base percentage...since his option on August 19, Mastrobuoni is hitting .328 (20x61) with nine doubles and one home run with 19 walks to 11 strikeouts, sporting a 1.006 OPS.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 311 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 88 career steals with Tacoma, four shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won the first game of their series against St. Louis 4-2 on Monday night...the Mariners scored all four of the runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Josh Naylor...Bryan Woo earned his 13th win with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out nine without a walk.







