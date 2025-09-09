Aviators Announce Las Vegas Baseball Icon: Rossi Ralenkotter Bobblehead Night on Friday, September 19 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Published on September 9, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that Las Vegas Baseball Icon: Rossi Ralenkotter, will be honored with his own bobblehead on Friday, September 19 at 7:05 p.m. to the first 2,500 fans through the gates. The Aviators will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the final regular season homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, September 16-21 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) owned and operated the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center. The LVCVA was a terrific landlord for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s over the 36 PCL seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018). Ralenkotter served as a great ambassador for the game of baseball. He was instrumental in providing the necessary resources that enabled the Stars/51s to provide the best in fun, family-oriented entertainment for the fans that attended the games at the ballpark!

"Rossi has meant so much to professional baseball," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "He was so instrumental with our success with the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s during our tenure at Cashman Field. The facility was always kept in great shape through the efforts of Rossi and the LVCVA staff. Rossi is a Las Vegas baseball icon and has always been well respected in professional baseball."

ROSSI RALENKOTTER:

He was employed at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for 45 years that included nearly a decade and a half as President/CEO (retired in 2018). He began his career at the LVCVA in 1973 as a research analyst. Prior to becoming President/CEO in 2004, he was the Authority's Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President of Marketing. He also worked for a local telephone company and served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force with the 468th Medical Service Flight. He has been a resident of Southern Nevada for more than 65 years.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Arizona State University in 1969 and a master's degree in Business Administration from UNLV in 1971.

HONORS:

He was honored with UNLV's Distinguished Nevadan Award in 2009 and UNLV Alumni of the Year in 2008.

Inductee into the Las Vegas Advertising Hall of Fame for lifetime marketing achievements (by Las Vegas Ad Club).

Received Lifetime Achievement honors from the American Marketing Association and the Travel and Tourism Research Association.

Inducted into both United States Travel's "Hall of Leaders" and Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI) "Hall of Fame" in 2014. A 2016 inductee into the UNLV Business Hall of Fame. He was then an inductee into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame on May 11, 2018.







