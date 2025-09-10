Sacramento Takes Game One with Big Ninth

Published on September 9, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Sacramento River Cats scored three runs in the ninth inning to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-4, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets had led the game from the first through eighth innings and led, 4-3, heading into the ninth inning. With one out, Jesus Rodriguez lined a RBI single into right field to tie the score at 4-4. After an intentional walk loaded the bases for the River Cats (37-27/73-66), Thomas Gavello lined a two-run single into right field to give Sacramento its first lead of the night and bring in the eventual game-winning runs. Oklahoma City (31-33/77-62) built a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning when Jose Ramos hit a two-run home run to center field. The Comets went ahead, 3-0, in the third inning when Luken Baker belted a home run out to the deepest part of the ballpark in center field. Esteury Ruiz extended OKC's lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning on a RBI triple. The River Cats chipped away at the Comets' lead with three runs in the fifth inning, bringing in runs on a RBI groundout, sacrifice fly and RBI double by Bryce Eldridge.

Of Note:

-The Comets opened a third straight series with a loss, falling to 1-6 in the last seven games, 2-7 in the last nine games and 3-10 in the last 13 games...Oklahoma City is now 7-16 in its last 23 home games.

-The Comets suffered their seventh loss of the season when leading after eight innings and were charged with their 39th blown save of the year - the most blown saves by any team at any level of the Minors during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005).

-Esteury Ruiz went 4-for-5 with a triple, RBI and run scored. He recorded his 57th stolen base of the season with Oklahoma City to set a new single-season OKC Bricktown-era record and surpass Freddy Guzman's 56 stolen bases in 2007. Ruiz's stolen base Tuesday was also his league-leading 58th of the season as he had a stolen base with Las Vegas at the start of the season...The four-hit game was the sixth game of Ruiz's career with four or more hits and the first since June 9, 2022 with El Paso at Albuquerque.

-Pitcher Roki Sasaki continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, starting and allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He pitched four scoreless innings and retired 12 of the first 15 batters he faced before allowing three runs in the fifth inning. He faced 22 batters and threw 90 pitches (52 strikes). He has made five appearances with OKC during his rehab assignment and his eight strikeouts Tuesday set a season-high while his 90 pitches were his most in a game since May 3 with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta when he threw a season-high 98 pitches.

-Oklahoma City's pitching staff racked up a season-high 18 strikeouts in the loss and the most strikeouts in a game for an OKC team since a 3-2 loss in Tacoma Aug. 13, 2023 when OKC also had 18 strikeouts.

-Pitcher Kyle Hurt continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. He faced seven batters and threw 36 pitches (20 strikes) and was credited with a hold.

-Alex Freeland reached base three times and went 2-for-4 with a walk. He has hit safely in each of his first three games back with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 4-for-11 with three walks, a home run and two RBI.

-Home runs from Jose Ramos and Luken Baker gave the Comets back-to-back multi-homer games and the Comets have now hit eight home runs over the last six games.

-Austin Gauthier was held 0-for-4 as his season-high 17-game on-base streak came to an end.

- Oklahoma City is taking the field all week as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday for a Field Trip Day game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







