León Records Two Extra-Base Hits in Series Finale Defeat on Sunday

SUGAR LAND, TX - Although Pedro León belted two extra-base hits, including a solo home run, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-30, 69-66) fell to the Oklahoma City Comets (31-32, 77-61) 7-1 on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

After RHP Miguel Ullola (L, 7-5) fired a 1-2-3 top half of the first on 12 pitches, the Space Cowboys threatened in the bottom of the first as León doubled down the left-field line and Zach Cole walked. However, the next three Sugar Land batters were retired, stranding the runners.

Oklahoma City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly, but Ullola responded with a clean top half of the third on eight pitches. In the bottom of the frame, León launched a lead-off homer to left, evening the score at one.

The Comets regained the advantage with a two-out homer in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead before scoring five runs in the top of the sixth to extend their margin to 7-1.

RHP Hudson Leach and RHP Alimber Santa combined for 2.2 scoreless relief innings from the sixth to the eighth with four strikeouts to settle the game down on the mound for Sugar Land. The Space Cowboys were unable to capitlize as the final 13 batters were sat down, leading to Sugar Land's 7-1 defeat.

NOTABLE:

- Zach Cole recorded his fourth-straight game reaching base multiple times on Sunday with two walks. In 12 games with Sugar Land, Cole is batting 15-for-40 (.375) with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, 15 RBI, seven walks and eight runs scored.

- Pedro León went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, an RBI and a run scored on Sunday. Sunday was León's first multi-hit game since August 24 against the Iowa Cubs when he went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBI. León is currently on a seven-game on-base streak, going 9-for-24 (.375) with two doubles, two homers, five RBI, five walks and seven runs scored.

- Miguel Ullola went 5.1 innings on Sunday, his fourth-straight outings going 5.0 innings or more.

- Hudson Leach made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, going 1.1 scoreless innings with his first-career Triple-A strikeout.

After Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City, the Space Cowboys hit the road to face off with the Round Rock Express for eight games in six days. First pitch of game one versus Round Rock begins on Tuesday at 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







