Salt Lake Rallies From Six-Run Deficit, Edges El Paso, 8-7

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees overcame a six-run deficit to take down the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-7 on Saturday night as Yolmer Sanchez provided the go-ahead RBI triple in the eighth to seal the game four victory.

Salt Lake Bees 8, El Paso Chihuahuas 7

WP: Jared Southard (1-0)

LP: Francis Pena (4-3)

Game Summary

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored a quick three runs in the first two innings as Luis Campusano put his team on the board first with an RBI double while Marcos Castanon hit his first home run in his third game with El Paso.

The Bees answered back in the bottom of the second with a solo home run coming from Denzer Guzman, his sixth of the year to put the Bees down two.

The Chihuahuas ran away with the lead in the fourth with a four-run frame as Rodolfo Durán led off with a single to left-center before Marcos Castañon was hit by a pitch to put two aboard, and Ripken Reyes followed with an RBI single. Tim Locastro then cleared the bases with a double into the left-center gap, scoring both runners and coming all the way around himself on a fielding error by Nelson Rada that put El Paso in front 7-1.

After trailing by six runs, Salt Lake fought back to close the gap as Chad Wallach led off the fifth with a solo homer before Salt Lake went on to score four more in the sixth, cutting the deficit to one.

Brandon Drury highlighted the inning with a two-run triple to center to cut the deficit to two, then scored on Yolmer Sánchez's single to shallow center bringing the Bees within one.

El Paso was held scoreless after the fourth inning allowing Salt Lake claw its way back and eventually take the lead in the bottom of the eight as Chad Wallach stepped up and delivered a clutch single to tie the game. Riding that momentum, Yolmer Sanchez followed with a triple out to center bringing in the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, Tirso Ornelas drew a one out walk before Tim Locastro ripped a single to left putting the tying run on base. Jared Southard went on to put away the next two batters with a strikeout and a groundout, completing the comeback and securing an 8-7 win to tie the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake pulled off a heroic victory Friday night, erasing a six-run deficit to match its largest comeback win of the season, previously achieved against Las Vegas on August 7.

Salt Lake and El Paso played their second consecutive one-run game and third total of the season series with the Bees being 2-1 over the Chihuahuas in those games while posting a 12-15 in one-run games this season. Salt Lake has played a total of 27 one run games, the second fewest played in the PCL to Sacramento (26) while Salt Lake has gone 8-6 at home and 4-9 on the road.

Carter Kieboom extended his hit streak to 18 games and his on-base streak to 22 for the longest hitting streak by a Bee this season and tying Niko Kavadas for the club's longest on-base streak. During the 18-game stretch, Kieboom is batting .437 (31x71) with eight extra base hits while having 16 RBI and 13 runs scored to go along with a 1.092 OPS.Since the streak began on August 13, his 31 hits rank fifth-most in the league, trailing Luis Campusano (El Paso, 33), Rhylan Thomas (Round Rock, 33), Ben Williamson (Tacoma, 32) and Jesus Rodriguez (Sacramento, 32).

Denzer Guzman went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and a one run batted in notching his third game of the year with three or more hits while matching his season-high in runs scored with his total from August 7 against Las Vegas. Guzman's home run marked his sixth of the year with all six bombs coming at The Ballpark at America First Square while he continues to dominate at home hitting .333 with five doubles, 20 runs scored, 17 RBI and a 1.123 OPS.

Chad Wallach put together a big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. It marked his second straight multi-hit game and his second consecutive contest with both a run scored and an RBI, boosting him to a .625 average through the first two games of the series. Wallach's blast was his first at The Ballpark at America First Square and his first since August 2 in Oklahoma City, giving him nine home runs on the season.

Brandon Drury and Yolmer Sanchez each provided clutch triples for Salt Lake as the Bees have tripled five times over their last four games. Drury's triple was his first in Triple-A since the 2018 season while Sanchez provided his third of the season during a two-hit night where he batted in two runs. Since August 1, Salt Lake ranks second in the league with 12 triples behind Albuquerque with 17 while Carter Kieboom and Nelson Rada are each tied for fourth in the PCL during that span with two apiece.

Dakota Hudson turned in his second-longest outing of the season, working seven innings--his most since an eight-inning start on May 16 in Sacramento. He allowed eight hits for the second straight outing while surrendering seven runs (six earned), striking out five, and not issuing a walk for the first time since August 1 against Oklahoma City.

Up Next

Salt Lake and El Paso will match up for game five on Abejas Night at The Ballpark at America First Square on Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







