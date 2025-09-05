Cole's Grand Slam Lifts Sugar Land to Walk-Off Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Zach Cole cracked the first walk-off grand slam in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (28-29, 67-65) affiliated history to vault the Space Cowboys to a 7-3 win over the Oklahoma City Comets (30-30, 76-59) on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Cole's blast was the 10th walk-off home run in Space Cowboys affiliated history and the seventh walk-off win for Sugar Land in 2025.

After RHP Matt Bowman tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth, RHP Tayler Scott (W, 2-2) struck out the side in the top of the ninth to send a 3-3 game into the bottom half. In the home half, Miguel Palma singled through the left side, Pedro León drew a two-out walk and Jake Meyers took a base on balls to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Cole ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat and launched a walk-off grand slam to center, a 399-foot bomb, to give the Space Cowboys a 7-3 win.

In the first, RHP Tyler Ivey fired a 1-2-3 frame and picked up two strikeouts while stranding a runner in scoring position in the top of the second. In the bottom of the frame, the Space Cowboys pushed out to an early lead. Zack Short reached base on a fielder's choice, Colin Barber kept the inning alive with a two-out walk and Palma served an opposite-field RBI single to right with two strikes, putting Sugar Land in front, 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Oklahoma City loaded the bases and scored two runs, but Sugar Land answered in the bottom half. Brice Matthews was hit by a pitch, went first-to-third on a base knock by Jon Singleton and scored on a sacrifice fly from Short as the Space Cowboys knotted the game up at two.

The Comets retook the lead in the top of the fifth on a solo home run from Esteury Ruiz to make it a 3-2 game. Once again, Sugar Land responded. León led off the inning with a walk, Meyers picked up a base knock and Cole ripped an RBI single to center, tying the game at three.

NOTABLE:

- Zach Cole crushed a walk-off grand slam on Thursday, his sixth game with an extra-base hit in his last eight contests. In nine games with Sugar Land, Cole is batting 11-for-31 (.355) with a double, five home runs, 12 RBI, four walks and eight runs scored. Cole went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and a run scored on Thursday. Thursday was Cole's first five-RBI game at the Triple-A level and his first five-RBI game since July 2, 2025 with Corpus Christi.

- Tayler Scott earned his first win with Sugar Land in 2025 by striking out the side in the top of the ninth to send the game tied to the bottom half.

- Jake Meyers went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored on Thursday. Thursday was Meyers' second-straight game reaching base multiple times and his second multi-walk game on Major League rehab.

- Pedro León walked twice and scored twice on Thursday in his first game since being assigned to Sugar Land on Major League rehab.

- Miguel Palma went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, his third game in his last four with an RBI and his third game with a hit in his last four.

Leading the series 3-0, Sugar Land faces off against the Comets on Friday at 7:05 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon toes the rubber for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Landon Knack. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







