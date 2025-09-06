Space Cowboys Top Comets, 5-2

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to come back and beat the Oklahoma City Comets, 5-2, Friday night at Constellation Field. Luken Baker put the Comets (30-31/76-60) ahead in the fourth inning with a solo home run. OKC added to its lead in the sixth inning when Esteury Ruiz stole third base and scored on a throwing error during the play. Sugar Land (29-29/68-65) did not have a hit until the seventh inning and left the bases loaded that frame as the Comets still led, 2-0. The Space Cowboys then plated five runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. Collin Price hit a solo homer before Kenedy Corona tied the game with a two-out RBI single. A wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to score, and Zach Cole added a two-run triple to bury the Comets.

Of Note: -The Comets have tied their season high with four straight losses, with each four-game skid against Sugar Land. The Comets are 1-5 in the last six games, 2-8 in the last 10 games, 3-10 in the last 13 games and 4-11 in the last 15 games...This is the first time since May 14-17, 2024 at Sacramento that OKC has started a series by losing each of the first four games...OKC has now lost eight straight games against Sugar Land.

-The Comets lost for the 11th time this season when leading after seven innings. The team was charged with its 38th blown save of the year - the most by any team at any level of the Minors during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005).

-The Comets offense produced only two runs and four hits. They have been held to three or fewer runs in six of the last 10 games and have collected five hits or less in five of the last seven games.

-Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 33 games -tied for the longest on-base streak in the PCL this season. In the sixth inning, Ruiz stole third base, tying him with Freddy Guzman (2007) for the most stolen bases in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) at 56.

-Luken Baker hit his third home run since joining the Comets and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games as well as 19 of 21 games with OKC.

-Max Muncy continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 1-for-2 with a walk as the designated hitter. He is 2-for-4 with two walks through two games.

-Alex Vesia made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment and retired the side in order in the fifth inning with two strikeouts. He threw 17 pitches (11 strikes).

Next Up: The Comets ¬â¹look to turn around their fortunes against the Space Cowboys starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







