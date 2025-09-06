Express Beat Isotopes, 9-6, on Friday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N. Mex. - Isotopes Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (33-26 | 67-67) 9 14 1

ALBUQUERQUE ISOTOPES (56-79 | 25-36) 6 7 1

WP: LHP Michael Plassmeyer (8-4, 4.56) FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. MT ATTENDANCE: 6,154

LP: RHP Andrew Quezada (2-9, 6.85) GAME TIME: 2:51 (:40 delay)

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 68 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Daniel Cope 1 3 0 0 0-0 385 feet/99.8 MPH Left-Center Bushes

Michael Toglia 9 6 0 2 1-1 397 feet/100.6 MPH Center Field Bushes

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Albuquerque got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. C Daniel Cope recorded his first home run of the season on the first pitch of the frame. CF Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch and moved into scoring position with a stolen base. 2B Owen Miller sent him around with a single to right and the Isotopes took a 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, RF Abimelec Ortiz tallied an RBI double and LF Trevor Hauver followed with an RBI single, tying the game at two apiece. The Express later loaded the bases and 2B Alex De Goti delivered with a base hit to left, giving Round Rock a 3-2 edge.

Round Rock 3B Richie Martin was hit by a pitch and Ortiz drew a walk to start the fifth. Hauver drove them in with a two-run double. With two down, C Cooper Johnson hit a single to left sending Hauver home from third. Albuquerque LF Sean Bouchard made a fielding error on the play that allowed Narvaez to come around and the E-Train held a 7-2 lead.

Round Rock added another run in the top of the sixth. Ortiz hit a triple down the right field line and Martin scored from first as the Express scored eight unanswered runs.

The Isotopes got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on 1B Michael Toglia's solo home run.

In the seventh, Ward drove a run in with his base hit to right and Miller's two-run single cut the Albuquerque deficit to two.

The Express added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Ortiz got aboard with a single and Hauver belted a triple to right and Round Rock cruised to a 9-6 victory on Friday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

PLASS GREAT AGAIN: LHP Michael Plassmeyer earned his team-leading eighth win in his 16th start on Friday night. The southpaw threw 6.0 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters and walking one. Plassmeyer has recorded three quality starts in his last six outings.

HAUVER'S HOT: LF Trevor Hauver went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, four RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout. Hauver's three hits and four RBI match his season high. The outfielder has recorded at least a hit in 14 of his last 16 games for a .327/.424/.571 slash line dating back to August 20.

NO FREE BASES: The Express pitching staff has struck out 32 batters while issuing just five walks against the Isotopes through four games this week, for a league-leading 6.40 K/BB ratio.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, September 6 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 7:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

