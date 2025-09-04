Express Shutout Isotopes 3-0 Behind Stellar Night from Supak

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Hands Albuquerque First Shutout at Home Since June 30, 2022

GAME 132 | AWAY GAME 66 | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N. Mex. - Isotopes Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (32-25 | 66-66) 3 7 0

ALBUQUERQUE ISOTOPES (55-78 | 24-35) 0 5 1

WP: RHP Trey Supak (3-1, 2.40) FIRST PITCH: 6:36 p.m. MT ATTENDANCE: 6,624

LP: LHP Mason Albright (2-5, 6.72) GAME TIME: 2:16

SV: José Ruiz (3) TEMPERATURE: 83 degrees, Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Justin Foscue 16 2 0 0 1-1 404 feet/102.5 MPH Smith's Pavilion (Left Field)

Dustin Harris 10 5 0 0 0-0 413 feet/103.3 MPH Inside-the-Park (Right-Center)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock 1B Justin Foscue led off the top of the second with a 404-foot homer to left and the Express led 1-0.

CF Dustin Harris opened the third with a single, stole second and advanced to third on 3B Alan Trejo's base hit. LF Trevor Hauver singled on the next pitch and Harris came home for a 2-0, E-Train advantage.

Leading off the top of the fifth, Harris belted the first pitch into right-center. Albuquerque RF Zac Veen retrieved the ball and attempted to throw Harris out at third. The errant throw allowed Harris to round third and slide home for Round Rock's first inside-the-park home run of the year.

The Express trio of RHP Trey Supak, RHP Joe Barlow and RHP José Ruiz held the Isotopes without a run on Wednesday night, for a 3-0 victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and a walk on Wednesday night. He extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. It is Round Rock's longest streak since OF Elier Hernandez hit safely in 17 consecutive games from July 23 to August 12, 2023. Since the streak began on August 15, Harris is slashing .403/.474/.612/1.086 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, 13 runs scored, nine walks, 10 strikeouts and seven stolen bases.

SHUTOUT: Round Rock posted their seventh shutout of the season on Wednesday night. It marked the first time since June 30, 2022, the Isotopes have been shutout at home. Among Pacific Coast League clubs, the Express are tied with Sacramento for the second-most shutouts this year. They have four shutouts in their last 19 games.

TREY: RHP Trey Supak threw 7.0 scoreless innings in his third win with the E-Train this season. He allowed just three hits while striking out six batters without issuing a walk. Supak had not thrown 7.0 innings since July 16, 2019, with the Biloxi Shuckers. He has tossed at least 5.0 innings in each of his last six starts dating back to August 1. He leads the league in ERA (1.35) and WHIP (0.87) in that span.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, September 4 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 7:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

