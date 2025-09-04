Pache Homers, English Collects Three Knocks in Game 2 at Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (18-41, 55-79) fell 7-2 to the Tacoma Rainiers (38-21, 76-58), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

After homering in Tuesday's opener, Tristin English stayed hot in Wednesday's loss, collecting three singles. The 28-year-old has been productive in 80 games with the Aces, hitting .324/.369/.527 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI.

Cristian Pache put Reno on the board in the top of the third inning, crushing his third home run of the campaign. The outfielder also made a highlight-reel catch in left-center field to take away a run in the bottom of the second. Pache is starting to find his rhythm at the plate, going 11-for-30 (.367) with five doubles, one home run, and seven over his last eight games.

Roman Angelo turned in a solid outing on the mound, allowing two runs across five innings with four walks and three strikeouts. It was a strong bounce-back performance after he was unable to get out of the first inning in his Triple-A debut last week against Sacramento. Before his promotion to Reno on August 28, the right-hander posted a 5.18 ERA with 112 strikeouts and 60 walks over 113 innings for Double-A Amarillo.

The Aces will look to even the series in Thursday's matchup against Tacoma, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 3-for-4

Cristian Pache: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Roman Angelo: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 K

