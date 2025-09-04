OKC Comeback Not Quite Enough

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys raced out to a 9-0 lead and then endured a significant comeback by the Oklahoma City Comets before prevailing, 9-7, Wednesday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys (27-29/66-65) plated nine runs on nine hits through three innings, including seven extra-base hits and three home runs. Leading, 3-0, in the third inning, Sugar Land scored six runs, featuring a three-run homer by Shay Whitcomb and two-run homer by Collin Price. Sugar Land still led by nine runs in the sixth inning when the Comets (30-29/76-58) opened the inning with back-to-back homers by Jose Ramos and Ryan Ward. Noah Miller added a RBI single later in the inning to make it 9-3. CJ Alexander delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning and later scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 9-6, but the Comets left the bases loaded to end the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, Esteury Ruiz drew a walk to bring OKC within two runs, but Ramos followed with a strikeout to end the game.

Of Note: -The Comets are 2-6 in the last eight games, 3-8 in the last 11 games and 4-9 in the last 13 games...This is the fourth time in the last six series the Comets have started in an 0-2 hole...OKC has lost six straight meetings against Sugar Land.

-Jose Ramos and Ryan Ward hit back-to-back home runs to begin the sixth inning - the seventh set of back-to-back homers by the Comets this season and first since July 18 at Sacramento...Ward has been involved in five sets of back-to-back home runs, including each of the last three.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double, hitting his league-leading 32nd home run of the season. He now has 115 RBI this season - the most by a PCL player since 2016.

-Esteury Ruiz drew a career-high four walks and extended his on-base streak to 31 games - the longest active on-base streak in the PCL. He also stole two bases, running his total with OKC this season up to 55, putting him one shy of tying the Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season record.

-Luken Baker extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the ninth inning and finished 1-for-4 with a walk. Baker is 11-for-38 with seven RBI and 11 walks during the hit streak. He has also hit safely in 18 of his first 19 games with the Comets since joining the team in early August, batting .343.

-Austin Gauthier reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a double and two walks. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .450 (18x40) with 11 walks and nine RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 14 games.

-Tommy Edman played in the second game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-2. He also played four innings in center field.

-Alex Vesia made his first appearance of a Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching a perfect fifth inning, including one strikeout, while throwing 19 pitches (11 strikes).

