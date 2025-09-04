Stevens Shines at the Plate, Peralta Anchors on the Mound in 7-3 Win

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees put together a five-run fourth inning to help fuel a 7-3 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas behind a three-hit night from Chad Stevens and a seven-inning quality start by Sammy Peralta.

Salt Lake Bees 7, El Paso Chihuahuas 3

WP: Sammy Peralta (6 - 2)

LP: Jackson Wolf (6 - 3)

Game Summary

The Bees wasted no time striking first as Carter Kieboom singled in the opening frame to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and Chad Stevens followed by driving the first pitch he saw over the wall in left-center for a two-run homer, giving Salt Lake a 2-0 lead.

El Paso was held in check as Bees starter Sammy Peralta was perfect through the first three innings. The Chihuahuas cut into the deficit in the fourth as Tim Locastro reached on an infield single and later scored on a Tirso Ornelas groundout, trimming the margin to 2-1.

Salt Lake immediately responded with its biggest inning of the night sending nine to the plate. Stevens doubled down the left-field line to open the bottom of the fourth, sparking a five-run outburst.

Brandon Drury drove in Stevens for the first run of the inning with a single and Sebastián Rivero delivered a two-run double to left-center. After a pitching change, Christian Moore capped the rally with a two-run triple into the right-field gap, stretching the lead to 7-1.

The Chihuahuas plated a run in the fifth on a Marcos Castañon RBI single and added another in the seventh when Nate Mondou tripled and came in to score on a groundout.

Sammy Peralta finished his day after seven innings of work holding El Paso to three runs, leaving it up to the Bees bullpen. Victor Gonzalez escaped the eighth after allowing a one-out double as Sam Bachman entered the final frame for the save.

El Paso made things interesting with back-to-back singles to open the ninth but Bachman dialed in retiring the next three with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout completing his 12th game in a row without allowing a run.

Game Notes

Salt Lake tied the series in game two with the 7-3 victory over El Paso moving to 34-6 when holding opponents to three runs or less.

Salt Lake extended its home extra-base hit streak to 20 straight games, a stretch that dates back to July 22. The Bees have now logged a triple in back-to-back contests after recording two in Tuesday night's win. Since August 1, Salt Lake ranks second in the league with 10 triples, trailing only Albuquerque (16). Carter Kieboom and Nelson Rada are each tied for fourth in the PCL during that span with two apiece.

Sammy Peralta gave the Bees their Triple-A leading 31st quality start of the year ahead of Durham who follow with 28 with Sacramento being the closest PCL club with 26. Salt Lake is 24-7 when the starting pitcher delivers a quality start.

Salt Lake struck first for the third straight game, plating two runs in the opening frame. The Bees improved to 36-30 when scoring first and continue to lead the league in first-inning runs since August 5 with 25.

Sammy Peralta turned in a career night on the mound in his seventh start of the season, working a professional career-high seven innings to record his first professional quality start. He retired the first nine batters in order and finished with five hits allowed, three runs (one earned), five strikeouts, and no walks for the second straight outing. The win marked his third consecutive victory and gave him a career-best sixth win of the season, surpassing his previous high of five set in 2023 with Charlotte.

Chad Stevens powered the Bees offense with a 3-for-4 night, driving in two runs and scoring twice while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. It was his team-leading 34th multi-hit game and 16th multi-RBI effort of the season, including his sixth game with three or more hits. Stevens is now one of only three players in the PCL--and four across all of Triple-A--with at least 18 home runs, 120 hits, and 68 RBIs.

Carter Kieboom turned in his fourth multi-hit performance in the last five games going 2-for-4 with a run scored and his 16th double of the season to tie his 2024 total while having the most in a season since 2019. Kieboom extended his hitting streak to 16 games which ties Chad Stevens for the longest streak by a Bee this season and prolonged his on-base streak to 20 games in a row, coming two away from Niko Kavadas who holds the season long streak of 22 set from April 26-May 25. During his hitting streak, Kieboom is batting .452 (28x62) with seven extra base hits including five doubles, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and a 1.134 OPS.

Sebastian Rivero went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI collecting his second multi-hit effort in the past three games and 12th overall on the year while having his 12th multi-RBI game and first since August 14 in Sugar Land.

Up Next

Salt Lake and El Paso will gear up for game three of the series on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square for a 7:05 p.m. MST first pitch.







