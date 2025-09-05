Isotopes Battle Back to Beat Express, 10-6

Round Rock Drops Second Game of First Three in Albuquerque

GAME 133 | AWAY GAME 67 | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N. Mex. - Isotopes Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (32-26 | 66-67) 6 8 3

ALBUQUERQUE ISOTOPES (56-78 | 25-35) 10 17 0

WP: LHP Carson Skipper (2-0, 1.17) FIRST PITCH: 6:35 p.m. MT ATTENDANCE: 3,807

LP: RHP Gavin Collyer (1-1, 6.75) GAME TIME: 2:43

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 82 degrees, Overcast

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Keston Hiura 17 2 0 0 1-0 434 feet/107.8 MPH Center Field Bushes

Dustin Harris 11 5 0 0 2-1 448 feet/104 MPH Right Field Bushes

Zac Veen 11 5 0 0 2-1 378 feet/100.8 MPH Right Field Berm

Aaron Schunk 9 8 0 0 3-2 407 feet/103.8 MPH Smith's Pavilion (Left Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Albuquerque 1B Keston Hiura kicked things off with a solo home run in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 advantage.

The Isotopes plated three more runs on four hits in the third. CF Braiden Ward led off with a double and later scored on a DH Blaine Crim single up the middle. Hiura followed with a base hit and LF Sean Bouchard drove the two in with his single into center. Albuquerque took an early 4-0 edge.

Round Rock then stole the lead with a five-run fourth inning. 1B Justin Foscue and 3B Alan Trejo started the scoring with RBI singles. With the bases juiced, SS Richie Martin grounded into a force out that allowed RF Abimelec Ortiz to come home from third. DH Cooper Johnson capped it off with his go-ahead two-run single and the Express had a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Round Rock CF Dustin Harris led off with a solo home run and the Express led 6-4.

Albuquerque RF Zac Veen responded with a home run in the bottom of the frame and the Isotopes trailed by one.

The Isotopes retook the lead in the seventh with a 2B Adael Amador RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Hiura.

In the eighth, Albuquerque 3B Aaron Schunk recorded a solo homer and Amador drove two more in with his double down the right field line for a 10-6 Isotopes lead that stood final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HARRIS' HITTING STREAK: CF Dustin Harris went 2-for-3 with Round Rock's only extra-base hits of the night via a double and a home run while scoring two runs. He now has at least one hit in each of his last 17 games, matching Round Rock's longest since OF Elier Hernandez hit safely in 17 consecutive games from July 23 to August 12, 2023. Harris is one of 14 players in club history to achieve the feat. Since the streak began on August 15, Harris is slashing .414/.481/.671/1.152 with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs, seven RBI, 15 runs scored, nine walks, 10 strikeouts and seven stolen bases.

ALAN ERA: Round Rock 3B Alan Trejo went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run on Thursday night. In his last 10 games, Trejo has posted a .382/.488/.588/1.076 slash line with four doubles, a home run, four RBI, 10 runs scored, six walks and seven strikeouts. Since the start of the second half on June 23, Trejo ranks fifth in the PCL with a .554 slugging percentage and 10th in OPS (.915).

NEXT GAME: Friday, September 5 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 7:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

