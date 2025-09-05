Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 9/4 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (8-4, 4.89) vs. Reno LHP Spencer Giesting (4-6, 7.25)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Dylan File (#32) - transfer from Arkansas

DEL RHP Casey Lawrence - placed on Temporary Inactive List

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT Sports/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took the second game of the series against Reno, winning 7-2 on Wednesday...Casey Lawrence logged his fifth quality start of the season, firing 6.0 innings of two-run baseball to pick up his ninth win of the season...Reno got on the board in the top of the third inning on a Christian Pache solo home run to take a 1-0 lead...the Rainiers responded in the bottom of the inning as Ryan Bliss poked a two-run double down the right field line to give Tacoma a 2-1 lead...the Aces evened the score in the top of the fourth inning as Ivan Melendez hit a two-out RBI single to tie the game at two...the Rainiers pulled away with a five-run sixth inning as Spencer Packard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, later followed by two-run singles from Blake Hunt and Rhylan Thomas to open up a 7-2 lead...the Rainiers' bullpen combination of Michael Fulmer, Austin Kitchen and Casey Legumina kept the Aces off the board for the final 3.0 innings to lock down the 7-2 win.

HIT IT, MASTRO!: INF Miles Mastrobuoni tallied a pair of doubles for the 17th time in his career on Wednesday night, part of a 2-for-3 effort with a walk...since his option to Tacoma on August 19, Mastrobuoni is tied for the lead among all minor league hitters with 17 walks drawn...among minor league hitters with at least 60 plate appearances in that time, Mastrobuoni ranks third with a .516 on-base percentage...since his option on August 19, Mastrobuoni is hitting .333 (15x45) with six doubles and one home run with 17 walks to eight strikeouts, sporting a 1.049 OPS.

CUTTING DOWN ON K's: The Rainiers drew eight walks Wednesday night while striking out only six times, their 35th game this season with as many, or more, walks than strikeouts, the most such games in the PCL...the Rainiers rank fifth in Triple-A with 624 walks drawn this season and have the fewest strikeouts with 971, 16 fewer than the next-closest team (Memphis - 987) and 80 fewer than the next-closest PCL team (El Paso - 1,051)...Tacoma is sporting a .181 K/PA this season, their third-best ratio since 2005, trailing the .176 mark in 2005 and the .172 in 2016.

SAMAD STARTS IT OFF: UTL Samad Taylor led off the third inning on Tuesday with his 17th home run of the season, setting a new career-high, surpassing the 16 home runs he hit with Double-A New Hampshire in 2021...Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 88 total bases to lead off an inning and tied for the lead with 53 hits...Taylor is hitting .329, the fifth-best average in the PCL when leading off an inning...of Taylor's 17 home runs, six of them have led off an inning, tied for the most in the league...Taylor has 82 hits to lead off an inning in his Rainiers' career, tied for the fourth-most by a Rainier since 2005, five short of the 87 career leadoff hits by Ian Miller, who played for Tacoma from 2017-19, the most by a Rainier in the last 20 years.

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole another base on Wednesday, making him 24-for-25 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year...Taveras has been successful in each of his last 23 attempts...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 23 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing the 25 steals from Jersey Shore's John Spikerman...Taveras' 23 steals in that time are the second-most in the PCL, trailing the 26 thefts by Albuquerque's Braiden Ward.

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his double in the third inning on Wednesday...over his 12-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .415 (22x53) with seven RBI and 15 runs scored...Thomas leads the PCL with 158 hits on the season...Thomas, who also leads the league with a 1.64 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 25 times this season, tied for the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.64 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the sixth-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 25 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 25 strikeouts are tied for the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 152...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 308 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle fell 9-4 to Tampa Bay on Wednesday night...the Rays took an 8-0 lead after two innings and added on one more in the fifth to lead 9-0...the Mariners scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning, getting an RBI single from Cal Raleigh and a three-run home run from Julio Rodríguez...Tayler Saucedo threw 3.0 innings of shutout relief in the loss.







