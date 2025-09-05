Salt Lake Bees Visit Primary Children's Hospital

The Salt Lake Bees stepped off the field and into the hearts of young patients in August, visiting Primary Children's Hospital Lehi Campus for a special morning filled with laughter, connection, and games. Players spent time playing Bingo, handing out prizes, and chatting with children and their families, bringing a welcome distraction from the challenges many of these patients face daily.

For the kids, the day was about more than just meeting professional baseball players. It was about feeling seen, supported, and celebrated. From signing autographs to sharing stories about life on the field, Bees players took time with each child, making personal connections and creating memories they won't soon forget.

Adding to the excitement was a surprise appearance from Bumble. Bumble brought his trademark energy and plenty of hugs to brighten the hospital halls. Giggles and smiles followed him everywhere as kids posed for photos and high-fived their new fuzzy friend.

"The impact these guys have on the kids can never be accurately measured and I love the way KJ (Keith Johnson, Bees Manager) goes out of his way to connect with the parents and siblings," said Tony Parks, voice of the Salt Lake Bees. "We always want them to know they're not alone and we're here for them. It's always a beautiful experience when we bond and build connections with families and medical professionals at Primary Children's Hospital. It's very personal to me and I'll never thank them enough for the impact they've had on my family and the Bees."

The visit is part of the Bees' ongoing community outreach efforts, which aim to bring joy and positivity to those who need it most. By dedicating time away from the ballpark to connect with fans in such meaningful ways, the team continues to demonstrate that their impact reaches far beyond the field.

As the day wrapped up, smiles filled the hospital halls, and it was clear the Bees had hit this one out of the park. For the young patients and their families, the visit was a reminder that the entire community, including their hometown team, is cheering them on.







