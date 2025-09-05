Kieboom Extends Hit Streak to 17 Games, Bees Fall In Extras 6-5

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the El Paso Chihuahuas

on Thursday, despite Carter Kieboom extending his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest by a Bee this season.

El Paso Chihuahuas 6, Salt Lake Bees 5

WP: Manuel Castro (3 - 1)

LP: Chase Silseth (3 - 2)

SV: Raul Brito (2)

Game Summary

The Chihuahuas jumped out early as Clay Dungan doubled and came around to score on a double play ball in the opening frame.

El Paso extended the lead to 3-0 in the third, stringing together three straight singles from Dungan, Yonathan Perlaza, and Luis Campusano to plate a pair of runs.

Salt Lake's offense mustered up just one hit through the first three innings and stayed quiet until the fifth, when the Bees finally broke through. After the first out, Zach Humphreys was hit by a pitch, Tucker Flint and Nelson Rada each drew a walk to load the bases.

Christian Moore's sacrifice fly put Salt Lake on the board, and Ben Gamel's RBI single brought the Bees within one. Carter Kieboom continued his hot stretch at the plate with a single up the middle to tie the game at 3-3 and extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

El Paso answered in the seventh as Dungan drilled a two-run homer to right-center field, reclaiming the lead 5-3. The Bees responded immediately in the bottom half with two of their own as Christian Moore and Carter Kieboom each provided RBI singles to even things back up 5-5.

Both teams were held scoreless over the eighth and ninth inning as the Salt Lake bullpen of Samy Natera Jr. and Jose Quijada retired the Chihuahuas in order while a single from Brandon Drury in the eighth was stranded forcing extra innings.

El Paso tacked on a run in the top of the 10th with a two-out single from Nate Mondou scoring Dungan from second to make it 6-5.

The Bees went down with a pair of groundouts before Ben Gamel advanced to third on a wild pitch, but a strikeout to Cavan Biggio ended the game with the tying run stranded 90 feet away as Salt Lake fell in 10 innings, 6-5.

Game Notes

Salt Lake fell in extra innings to go down 2-1 in the series to El Paso moving to 1-3 this season in extra innings.

The Bees were held without an extra-base hit, snapping their 20-game home streak, as they went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position but stranded eight on base.

Carter Kieboom stayed red hot, going 2-for-4 with two RBI to record his second straight multi-hit game and fifth in his last six. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 21, surpassing Chad Stevens for the longest hitting streak by a Bee this season and moving within one of tying Niko Kavadas for the club's longest on-base streak. During the 17-game stretch, Kieboom is batting .448 (30-for-67) with seven extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, five stolen bases, and a 1.110 OPS. Since the streak began on August 13, his 30 hits rank third-most in the league, tied with Ben Williamson (Tacoma) and trailing only Luis Campusano (El Paso, 31) and Rhylan Thomas (Round Rock, 32)

Christian Moore went 2-for-4 with two RBI, marking his 11th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI effort in just 23 contests with the Bees. He's hit safely in five straight games and delivered back-to-back two-RBI performances while batting .395 (15-for-38) over his last nine games with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Ben Gamel tabbed his third straight game with a hit going 2-for-5 with an RBI collecting a multi-hit game for the second time in three games. Halfway through the series, Gamel is batting .471 (5x12) with a triple and a double, three RBI, one run scored and a 1.167 OPS.

Shaun Anderson took his fourth straight no-decision, working 6.2 innings while allowing five runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts. It was his longest outing since throwing seven frames in Oklahoma City on July 31, though his five runs allowed were the most since surrendering six to Sugar Land on July 19.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to even the series back up on Friday night as Dakota Hudson (6-7, 7.10) will face JP Sears (1-0, 4.50) on the mound with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







