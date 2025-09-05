Isotopes Use Power, Small Ball in 10-6 Victory over Express

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 6-5 in the seventh inning, Braiden Ward and Zac Veen each dropped down a bunt single to kickstart a two-run rally to give Albuquerque the lead for good. The Isotopes then tacked on three more tallies in the eighth, defeating Round Rock 10-6 on Thursday night. On the power side, Veen, Keston Hiura and Aaron Schunk all went deep for the home team.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes tallied 17 hits, their ninth time recording at least that many in a contest in 2025 (last: Aug. 1 vs. Sacramento - 17). Additionally, it was Albuquerque's most knocks in a home game against Round Rock since June 11, 2014 when they finished with 19.

- Veen produced his 29th multi-hit game of the season. He had been just 4-for-32 in his last eight contests prior to Thursday. The home run was his 12th this year between Albuquerque and Colorado, giving him at least a dozen blasts in three of his five pro seasons.

- Hiura tied his season high with three hits (two previous times: May 16 vs. Tacoma, June 27 at Las Vegas). Thursday was his sixth game with multiple extra-base hits in 2025, and first since accomplishing the feat in three consecutive games from July 31-Aug. 2 vs. Sacramento. Additionally, Hiura took over the team lead with his 17th homer of the season.

- Sean Bouchard delivered a two-run single in the third. He has reached base in 50 of 58 games for Albuquerque this season. Thursday was Bouchard's 189th game in an Isotopes uniform, but first in the month of September.

- Schunk finished 3-for-4, his fifth time recording three hits with Albuquerque this season (last: Aug. 1 vs. Sacramento). It was Schunk's third career game with a triple and home run (last: July 2, 2025 vs. El Paso). He also became the 15th Isotopes player to record at least 15 triples during the course of a career.

- Braiden Ward picked up two knocks, his ninth multi-hit game at the Triple-A level. He also scored three runs for the fourth time in his last 21 contests (last: Aug. 22 vs. Las Vegas). He has reached base in 56 of 130 plate appearances with the Isotopes, a .444 OBP.

- Ward stole his 27th base in 35 contests for Albuquerque (dating back to July 1), second among Triple-A players in the timeframe (Jared Oliva, Nashville - 29). Overall, Ward is for the eighth-most swipes in the PCL this season, along with Tim Locastro (El Paso) and Grant McCray (Sacramento).

- Adael Amador extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a 3-for-5 night. He is slashing .333/.443/.530 with six doubles, two triples, a homer, 19 RBI and eight stolen bases during the stretch. Additionally, Amador tallied at least three hits for the sixth time this season (last: Aug. 23 vs. Las Vegas, 3-for-5).

- Blaine Crim singled and walked in four at-bats, and has reached base in 28 of his last 67 plate appearances. The stretch dates back to Aug. 12 at Oklahoma City (15 games), with Crim producing a .345/.448/.491 slashline with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI.

- All nine of the starting position players in Albuquerque's lineup recorded at least one hit for the 11th time in 2025 (last: Aug. 30 at Sugar Land).

- Amador and Veen both picked up their 50th RBI in Thursday's game, giving the Isotopes eight players to reach that plateau this season.

- Albuquerque finished with at least eight extra-base hits in a contest for the eighth time this year (last: Aug. 21 vs. Las Vegas, eight).

On Deck: On the final City Roots night of the 2025 season, Duke City Hats will be given to the first 2,000 fans 21 & older, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino. Gates open early at 5:00 pm for a pre-game Keith Sanchez & The Moon Thieves Concert (atop the right-field berm). The game is slated to start at 6:35 pm, with right-handed pitcher Andrew Quezada starting for Albuquerque opposed by Round Rock southpaw Michael Plassmeyer.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2025

