Albuquerque's Rally Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Express

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -The Isotopes held a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth before relenting eight unanswered runs over the next three frames. Albuquerque then rallied in the sixth and seventh for four runs but fell short in a 9-6 loss Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - This is the 21st series the Isotopes have played scheduled for six games, and 16 have been tied after four contests (last: vs. Las Vegas from August 19-24). A pair of series have been shortened to five contests due to rainouts in the series finale (May 4 vs. Salt Lake and July 13 at Round Rock).

-Over those 16 series split after four games, the Isotopes are 11-19 in the final two games of a series.

-Round Rock's Michael Plassmeyer tossed 6.0 innings of three-run ball, the 22nd quality start by an opponent in 2025 (last: Round Rock's Trey Supak, 7.0 innings, no runs, September 3) and third by the Express (other: Plassmeyer, August 6 in Albuquerque, 6.2 innings, two runs).

-The Isotopes swiped two bases (both by Braiden Ward), the 23rd time since his promotion to Albuquerque the club has stolen multiple bags in a contest.

-Despite the loss, the Isotopes have won four of their last six games.

-Albuquerque allowed 14 hits on the night, the most in a game since August 21 vs. Las Vegas (15).

-Braiden Ward went 1-for-4 with an RBI, two runs, and two stolen bases. It was his sixth game with multiple swipes with Albuquerque (last: August 28 at Sugar Land). Was his 13th game with multiple runs scored.

-Owen Miller went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Has tallied 17 RBI in his last nine games, including four games with three-plus RBI. Over his last 16 games, is slashing .354/.375/.615 with five doubles, four homers and 25 RBI.

-Michael Toglia went 2-for-3 with his ninth homer of the season, an RBI and a walk. Has tallied multiple hits in 14 of his 34 games played for the Isotopes this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Gabriel Hughes to the hill while Round Rock has not announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.