Tacoma Explodes for Eight Runs in Eighth Inning to Beat Reno 9-6

TACOMA, WA - It was a pitcher's duel early on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium, but the Tacoma Rainiers (77-58/39-21), who trailed 2-1 after the top of the eighth inning, erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the frame, rallying to beat the Reno Aces (55-80/18-42) in a 9-6 battle.

Blas Castaño logged a quality start for Tacoma, throwing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out six. He induced inning-ending double plays in the first and second innings, working around a single in each frame.

The Aces scored the game's first run in the fourth inning, as Kristian Robinson hit the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall to give Reno a 1-0 lead on his fifth home run of the year. Castaño retired three of the next four batters, allowing a two-out single, to get out of the inning.

The Rainiers' offense could not crack through against Reno starter Spencer Giesting, who tossed 5.0 shutout innings, striking out six in the start, taking a no-decision.

Tacoma manufactured their first run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cade Marlowe led off the inning with a double to the right field corner. Jack López laid a bunt down the third base line that the Aces could not make a play on, allowing López to reach and push Marlowe to third base. Samad Taylor followed with a bunt of his own, pushing it up the first base line, scoring Marlowe on the squeeze play as the Aces took the out at first base for the first out of the inning, allowing López to get to second base. Rhylan Thomas flied out to left field for the second out. Reno elected to intentionally walk Ben Williamson with first base open to face Spencer Packard, who struck out swinging for the third out of the inning.

Reno bounced back in front in the top of the eighth inning. Hagen Danner took over in relief, allowing the first three batters to reach against him. Jose Herrera walked, Sergio Alcantara singled and Robinson walked to load the bases. Andy Weber hit into a fielder's choice as he hit a ground ball to second base. Taylor threw home to cut down the run at the plate for the first out of the inning. Tim Tawa followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Alcantara to give Reno a 2-1 lead. Tristin English provided an insurance run as he singled to center field, scoring Robinson to make it 3-1 Reno. Danner got Matt Mervis to fly out to center field to retire the side.

In the bottom of the inning, the Rainiers responded as Leody Taveras led off the inning with a solo home run (10) to right field. Miles Mastrobuoni slapped a single to left field, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. After Jacob Nottingham struck out, Marlowe singled to right field, advancing Mastrobuoni to third base. López delivered a game-tying single by lining a pitch into left field to score Mastrobuoni, tying the game at three, and advancing Marlowe to third base. Taylor drew a walk to load the bases for Rhylan Thomas. Thomas hit a ground ball back into center field to score Marlowe and López, catapulting Tacoma in front 5-3. Williamson continued to pile on with his second double of the night, ripping a ball into the gap in right-center field to drive in two more runs and make it 7-3 Tacoma. Spencer Packard joined the hit party with a single to center field to score Williamson, as the lead grew to 8-3. After Leody Taveras banged a double off the wall in left-center field, Mastrobuoni drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field as Tacoma plated its eighth run of the inning and ninth of the game.

The Aces fought back in the top of the ninth, scoring three runs. Jesse Hahn took over on the mound, allowing back-to-back singles to AJ Vukovich and Cristian Pache to open the inning. Herrera hit into a fielder's choice, as Pache was cut down at second, while Vukovich advanced to third base. Alcantara followed with a fly ball to left field that Marlowe dropped, allowing Vukovich to score, making it 9-4. After Robinson grounded out to Hahn, Weber hit an infield single up the middle to Taylor, but his throw to first was wide, allowing both Herrera and Alcantara to score, getting the Aces within 9-6. Hahn struck out Tawa to finish the game.

Hagen Danner (6-4) tallied the win for Tacoma, while Andrew Hoffman (0-1) was hung with the loss for Reno.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Cade Marlowe stole his eighth base of the season in the eighth inning, the 87th of his Rainiers' career, the third-most in franchise history, as he is five shy of matching the franchise record 92...he trails Samad Taylor (90) for the second-most

The Rainiers tallied eight runs in the eighth inning, the second time this season they have scored eight-or-more runs in the eighth inning or later (also: July 13 at Reno, eight runs in the ninth inning)...the Rainiers are one of four Triple-A teams, and one of just two in the PCL, to have multiple eight-run innings in the eighth or later this season...Sacramento is the other team to have achieved the feat, also doing so twice against Reno

Leody Taveras led off the eighth inning with a solo home run and hit a double later in the frame...he is the first Rainier and fifth PCL hitter this season to record multiple extra-base hits in the same inning...he is the fourth Rainier to do so since 2005 and the first since Cal Raleigh recorded a pair of doubles in the seventh inning on May 13, 2021, at Salt Lake...Taveras is the first Rainier to have a home run and another extra-base hit in the same inning since 2005







