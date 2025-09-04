Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

TODAY'S GAME - 9/3 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (8-3, 5.19) vs. Reno RHP Roman Angelo (0-1, 67.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

DEL LHP Joe Jacques - designated for assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the opening game of their series against Reno, falling 11-1 on Tuesday...the Aces used nine extra-base hits, three of which were home runs to beat Tacoma...Reno scored in the second inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to take a 1-0 lead...in the third inning, Tristan English hit a solo home run to make it 2-0...the Rainiers scored their lone run of the day in the bottom of the third inning as Samad Taylor led off the frame with a solo home run to make it 2-1...Reno pulled away in the top of the third inning with a three-run home run from Tommy Troy to make it 5-1...Kristian Robinson led off the fifth with a solo home run to make it a 6-1 ballgame...Reno broke the game open with a five-run eighth inning, beating Tacoma 11-1.

SAMAD STARTS IT OFF: UTL Samad Taylor led off the third inning on Tuesday with his 17th home run of the season, setting a new career-high, surpassing the 16 home runs he hit with Double-A New Hampshire in 2021...Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 53 hits and 88 total bases to lead off an inning, hitting .331, the third-best average in the PCL when leading off an inning...of Taylor's 17 home runs, six of them have led off an inning, tied for the most in the league...Taylor has 82 hits to lead off an inning in his Rainiers' career, tied for the fourth-most by a Rainier since 2005, five short of the 87 career leadoff hits by Ian Miller, who played for Tacoma from 2017-19, the most by a Rainier in the last 20 years.

CASEY K's 1300: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 17th start of the season with the Rainiers tonight, with 1,299 career strikeouts across his 317 minor league appearances and 65 outings in the Majors...since 2010, when Lawrence made his professional debut, his 287 starts are the most among minor leaguers...he also leads all minor league pitchers since 2010 in innings pitched (1,697m.0), wins (113, 30 more than the next-closest) and double plays (161)...his 1,195 strikeouts are the second-most among minor leaguers in that time, only trailing the 1,215 punchouts from Paulo Espino.

THE SEPTEMBER 1 ROSTER UPDATE: The Mariners made their September 1 call-ups on Monday, selecting the contracts of C Harry Ford and RHP Luke Jackson, while recalling INF Leo Rivas...additionally, RHP Sauryn Lao was designated for assignment...on Tuesday, Tacoma filled the vacancies on the roster by adding LHP Nico Tellache (transfer from Everett), RHP Nick Anderson (MiLB FA), RHP Guillo Zuñiga (MiLB FA) and INF Austin Shenton (Development List)...Anderson has split time between Memphis, Albuquerque and Colorado, going 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 15 outings with the Isotopes...Zuñiga had spent the whole year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 3-1 with a 5.14 ERA...Shenton has hit .217 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 83 games with the Rainiers this year.

AND SOME MORE MOVES: The Seattle Mariners claimed LHP José Castillo from the New York Mets on Wednesday, designating LHP Joe Jacques for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster...additionally, RHP Sauryn Lao was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole another base on Tuesday, making him 23-for-24 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year...Taveras has been successful in each of his last 22...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 22 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing the 25 steals from Jersey Shore's John Spikerman...Taveras' 22 steals in that time are the second-most in the PCL, trailing the 26 thefts by Albuquerque's Braiden Ward.

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his single in the eighth inning on Tuesday...over his 11-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .408 (20x49) with five RBI and 14 runs scored...Thomas leads the PCL with 156 hits on the season...Thomas, who also leads the league with a 1.60 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 25 times this season, tied for the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.60 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the seventh-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 25 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 25 strikeouts are tied for the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 152...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 308 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 6-5 to Tampa Bay on Tuesday...the Rays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Seattle countered with three solo home runs in the top of the fourth inning, getting long balls from Cal Raleigh (51), Julio Rodríguez (27) and Jorge Polanco (23) to lead 3-2...the Rays scored two more in the sixth and seventh innings, while Seattle plated on the in seventh, as Tampa Bay led 6-4...the Mariners produced one more run in the ninth but could not find the equalizer in the 5-4 loss.







