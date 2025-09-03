Ullola Outduels Sasaki in Series-Opening Victory

SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Miguel Ullola's (W, 7-4) 6.0 no-hit innings keyed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (26-29, 65-65) to a 5-1 series-opening win over the Oklahoma City Comets (30-28, 76-57) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Tuesday was the fifth time this season Ullola has gone 5.0 innings or more allowing one hit or less and the first time in his career going 6.0 innings without allowing a hit.

After Ullola tossed a scoreless top half of the first, the Space Cowboys jumped out in front in the bottom half. Zach Dezenzo was hit by a pitch with two outs, and in the ensuing at-bat, Zach Cole cracked a two-run homer 394 feet off RHP Roki Sasaki (L, 0-2) to push Sugar Land ahead, 2-0. Later in the inning, Shay Whitcomb walked before Jon Singleton scorched a two-run home run to right that traveled 424 feet as the Space Cowboys doubled their lead, 4-0.

Ullola continued rolling as he worked around a one-out walk in the second, faced the minimum in the third and added two more strikeouts to his ledger during a shutout top half of the fourth. The right-hander capped off his outing by retiring seven-straight batters from the fourth to the sixth including back-to-back clean innings in the fifth and sixth. Ullola went 6.0 no-hit innings with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Although Oklahoma City plated a run in the top of the seventh, the Space Cowboys cancelled it out in the home half. Zack Short led off the frame with a walk, went first-to-third on a single off the left-field wall from Collin Price and scored on a double play.

RHP Jayden Murray posted a scoreless eighth and RHP Luis Contreras closed out Sugar Land's 5-1 victory with a shutout ninth.

NOTABLE:

- Miguel Ullola went 6.0 no-hit innings on Tuesday, allowing no runs with four walks and seven strikeouts. Ullola has fired three-straight quality starts and has allowed one earned run in his last 18.0 innings of work. Ullola's seven strikeouts are his most since July 26 against the El Paso Chihuahuas and the right-hander came into Tuesday's start third in the PCL in punchouts. The right-hander tied a career high in innings pitched with 6.0 frames Tuesday.

- With a 1-for-3 game with a walk and a run scored, Shay Whitcomb is currently on a 15-game on-base streak with three doubles, two homers, seven RBI and nine walks. Whitcomb also extended his hitting streak to nine games and is batting 12-for-33 (.364) over that stretch.

- Zach Cole homered in the first inning on Tuesday, his fourth home run in his last six games. In seven games with Sugar Land, Cole is batting 8-for-22 (.364) with four home runs, seven RBI, three walks and six runs scored.

- Since August 1, Collin Price is batting 20-for-71 (.282) with four doubles, six RBI, four walks and eight runs scored after going 2-for-3 on Tuesday.

- Jon Singleton crushed a 424-foot home run on Tuesday, his sixth home run with Sugar Land this season. Singleton's blast is his longest homer of the season and furthest since May 21, 2024 with the Astros against the Los Angeles Angles that traveled 432 feet.

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City begins on Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Jose Fleury is slated to start for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Matt Sauer. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







