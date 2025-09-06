Five-Run Eighth Seals Sugar Land's Comeback Win to Clinch Series Over Comets

September 5, 2025

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-29, 67-65) scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the eighth, including a solo home run from Collin Price, as the Space Cowboys overcame a 2-0 deficit after seven to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets (30-30, 76-59) 5-2 on Friday night at Constellation Field. With Price's home run, Sugar Land has recorded a long ball in nine-straight games, which sets a new consecutive homer streak this season. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the home half of the eighth, Price cut the Space Cowboys' deficit in half with a solo homer to left, his 16th of the season, as Sugar Land pulled closer, 2-1. After Zack Short and Edwin Díaz walked, Kenedy Corona plated Short on an RBI single to knot the game up at two. In the ensuing at-bat, Díaz scored on a wild pitch, giving Sugar Land their first lead of the night, 3-2. The Space Cowboys tacked on two insurance runs courtesy of a two-RBI triple from Zach Cole to extend their advantage, 5-2.

RHP Nick Hernandez (S, 10) closed out Sugar Land's 5-2 win with a scoreless ninth as the Space Cowboys clinched their series over the Comets.

In the first, RHP JP France worked around runners in scoring position with one out by inducing a 4-6-3 double play to retire the side. In the top of the second, France and Price executed a strike-'em-out-throw-'em-out to post a zero. Díaz and Jacob Hurtubise each walked with one out in the bottom of the second, the fifth Sugar Land base on balls through two innings, but the runners were left on.

After a scoreless third, Oklahoma City took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a solo home run from Luken Baker. France responded by registering a 1-2-3 top half of the fifth on five pitches with three-straight groundouts.

In the top of the sixth, the Comets doubled their advantage as Esteury Ruiz stole third and scored on an error to make it a 2-0 game. An inning later, in the bottom of the seventh, Díaz led off the frame with a single, the first Space Cowboy hit of the night. Then, Hurtubise walked and Cole legged out an infield single as Sugar Land loaded the bases with two outs. However, a strikeout stranded the runners.

RHP Jordan Weems (W, 1-1) kept the Space Cowboys in the game as he picked up the final out of the top of the seventh and spun a shutout eighth with two strikeouts.

NOTABLE:

- Zach Cole picked up his first career triple at the Triple-A level on Friday, his seventh game with an extra-base hit in his last nine contests. In 10 games with Sugar Land, Cole is batting 13-for-35 (.371) with a double, a triple, five home runs, 14 RBI, four walks and eight runs scored. Cole went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, his second-straight game with multiple hits.

- JP France tied his season high in innings pitched on Friday, going 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. France last went 5.0 innings on August 21 against the Iowa Cubs. France has allowed three hits or less in his last three appearances dating back to August 26.

- Since August 1, Collin Price is batting 23-for-79 (.291) with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, four walks and 11 runs scored after going 1-for-4 with a homer, an RBI and a run scored on Friday. Price has recorded a home run in two-straight games.

- With a scoreless ninth, Nick Hernandez has picked up a save in seven of his last eight outings and has converted his last seven save opportunities.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City starts on Saturday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Ethan Pecko is slated to start for the Space Cowboys. The Comets have yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







