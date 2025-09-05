OKC Comets Game Notes - September 5, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (30-30/76-59) at

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-29/67-65)

Game #136 of 150/Second Half #61 of 75/Road #67 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (4-6, 7.79) vs. SUG-RHP J.P. France (2-1, 7.58)

Friday, September 5, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have lost three consecutive games and will look to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season when they continue their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboy at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...Oklahoma City is now 1-4 in the last five games and 2-7 in the last nine games as the Space Cowboys have won seven straight meetings with OKC...The Comets have 15 games remaining on the 2025 schedule.

Last Game: Zach Cole hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to send the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to a 7-3 win over the OKC Comets Thursday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land had the bases empty with two outs before a single and two walks loaded the bases for Cole, who unloaded on the first pitch out to left-center field to win the game. Sugar Land took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the Comets scored twice in the fourth inning without a hit, using four walks to their advantage. After the Space Cowboys tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, Esteury Ruiz put OKC ahead with a home run in the fifth inning at 3-2. Again, the Space Cowboys tied the game in their next at-bat with a RBI single by Cole. The game remained at 3-3 until the bottom of the ninth, as the Comets produced just one hit over the final four innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (4-6) makes his 16th start of the season with the Comets and second of the season against Sugar Land...Knack last pitched Aug. 30 in OKC against Memphis and was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs, with three walks and one strikeout over 3.0 innings. It was the fourth time this season Knack allowed seven runs. It was also the third time this season he allowed a season-high three home runs (second time with OKC)...Aug. 2 against Salt Lake, Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 IP...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 68 runs (66 ER) and 82 hits over 66.1 IP across 14 games, with opponents batting .304 with 13 homers...Knack leads the Comets with 86.2 innings this season while his 79 K's are tied for most on the team...Knack has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-8 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-46 At SUG: 27-24

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the third and final time this season and second at Constellation Field...The teams last met July 8-13 in Oklahoma City. The Comets won the first two games before closing the series with four straight losses for OKC's longest losing streak of the season. It was also the first time since switching to the six-game series format in 2021 that OKC won the first two games of a series only to lose the next four...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...Through the first nine meetings this season, the Space Cowboys edged the Comets in runs (43-40), hits (71-67), and home runs (10-7). Ryan Ward entered this series with 13 hits in nine games against Sugar Land this season, with eight RBI...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, going 93-56 overall last season. Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar Land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15. However, in the final series between the teams Sept. 3-8, 2024, OKC scored 10 total runs...Sugar Land is now 17-6 over the last 23 meetings between the teams and has won seven straight games against the Comets.

Summertime Struggle: The Comets have lost three straight games for the second time in a span of nine games and tonight will try to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season at four games, which previously happened July 10-13 against Sugar Land...This is the second consecutive series and third time in the last five series the Comets have dropped each of the first three games...Oklahoma City has gone on to finish 0-2-3 in the last five series and will need to win each of the next three games to avoid their fifth series loss of the season and first on the road...OKC is 2-7 in the last nine games, 3-9 in the last 12 games and 4-10 in the last 14 games, falling to 30-30 during the second half. After starting the half 10-4, OKC is 20-26 since...The Comets have fallen into a tie for the second-best record in the PCL at 76-59 overall, as they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 13-21 since...This is also the first time since June 22 the team is down to 17 games above .500 overall (46-29).

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz hit his 13th home run of the season last night and extended his on-base streak to 32 games - tied for the longest on-base streak in the PCL this season as well as the longest active on-base streak along with El Paso's Luis Campusano...The last PCL player with a longer on-base streak was David Villar, who reached base in 34 straight games with Sacramento last season. The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Michael Busch, who reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023...Ruiz leads the PCL with 56 stolen bases this season and his .416 OBP ranks second...A total of 55 of his stolen bases this season have come with Oklahoma City, putting him one shy of tying the Bricktown-era (since 1998) single-season record held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

Austin City Limits: For the second consecutive game, Austin Gauthier reached base four times Thursday. He went 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and three walks. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .475 (19x40) with 14 walks and 10 RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 15 games, during which he has a .581 on-base percentage...Since Aug. 5 (25 G), Gauthier paces the PCL with a .563 OBP and 30 walks...He also leads the league with 83 walks overall this season.

Mound Mishaps: Last night was the fifth time in the last eight games the Comets allowed seven or more runs in a game (52 R). The team has allowed at one inning of three or more runs in seven of those eight games, including each of the last three...Last night's grand slam was the ninth allowed by the Comets this season - tied for most in the PCL - and seventh grand slam allowed by the team since July 5 (50 G). The nine grand slams allowed this season are the most allowed by an OKC team during the MLBAM era (since 2005) as the previous season-high was eight allowed by OKC in 2018...Since Aug. 3 (28 G), the Comets' 6.70 ERA is second-highest in the Minors. The team has allowed at least six runs in 19 of the 28 games, and team's 1.84 WHIP in that span is the highest in MiLB...OKC pitchers issued seven more walks last night to set the team's single-season record during the Bricktown era with 707 walks - most in Triple-A this season.

The Late Show: The Comets lost in walk-off fashion last night for the 11th time this season, as OKC allowed its first walk-off grand slam since April 18, 2018 at Round Rock. The 11 walk-off losses are the most for OKC in a season during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) and most in a season since at least 2013...The Comets are now 4-11 this season in games tied after eight innings, including 1-6 on the road...Thursday was the 38th game this season decided in a final at-bat, with OKC now 20-18 in those games.

Road Detour: Although they have lost five of the last six road games as well as six of the last eight road games, the Comets are still a league-best 41-25 on the road...Oklahoma City is undefeated in road series in 2025, going 9-0-3 through its first 12 road series of 2025, but will need to win each of the next three games in Sugar Land to avoid their first road series loss since July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 in El Paso...The Comets bat at a league-leading .295 clip in road games, while their 102 home runs, 480 runs (7.3 RPG) and 713 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +113 run differential in road games.

Around the Horn: Two Los Angeles Dodgers played with OKC as part of Major League Rehab Assignments last night: Max Muncy opened a rehab assignment going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. He also played five innings at third base. Tommy Edman played as the team's designated hitter, going 1-for-4. Through three games, he is 1-for-9 with a walk...Luken Baker replaced Max Muncy in the sixth inning and lined out to left field in his only at-bat Thursday, ending his 11-game hitting streak...Ryan Ward leads the Minors with 115 RBI this season, 68 extra-base hits, 288 total bases and is tied for first with 32 home runs...The Comets turned another double play last night and have 13 over the last seven games - most in Triple-A since Aug. 28...Yesterday the Comets totaled five hits or less for the fourth time in six games, batting .183 (35x191) across the six games.







