Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

THE RAINIERS: Scored eight runs in the eighth inning on Thursday night as they rallied to beat Reno 9-6...Blas Castaño fired 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing a solo home run to Kristian Robinson in the top of the fourth inning...Tacoma broke through in the seventh inning as Samad Taylor executed a squeeze bunt to score Cade Marlowe to tie the game at one...the Aces took the lead back in the top of the seventh inning at 3-1, the Rainiers erupted for eight runs in the eighth to take a 9-3 lead, following a home run from Leody Taveras, RBI singles by Jack López and Rhylan Thomas, a two-run double from Ben Williamson, an RBI single from Spencer Packard and a sacrifice fly from Miles Mastrobuoni...in the top of the ninth, the Aces plated three runs, but Jesse Hahn was able to finish off the victory.

LOVE TO LEAD OFF: The Rainiers have had two of the top leadoff hitters in the PCL, with Samad Taylor (1st - 59) and Rhylan Thomas (3rd - 33) among the best in the league at leading off an inning with a hit, but it has been a team effort...the Rainiers lead all of Triple-A when leading off an inning with: a .296 batting average, 306 hits, a .386 on-base percentage and an .871 OPS, ranking second with a .485 slugging percentage and 502 total bases...Leody Taveras' leadoff home run in the eighth inning on Thursday was the Rainiers 40th home run to lead off an inning this season, good for the seventh-most in Triple-A.

TAVERAS TWO TIMES: In the Rainiers' eight-run eighth inning on Thursday night, OF Leody Taveras led off the inning with a home run and doubled later in the frame as the Rainiers batted around...Taveras is the first Rainier and fifth PCL hitter this season to record multiple extra-base hits in the same inning...he is the fourth Rainier to do so since 2005 and the first since Cal Raleigh recorded a pair of doubles in the seventh inning on May 13, 2021, at Salt Lake...Taveras is the first Rainier to have a home run and another extra-base hit in the same inning since 2005.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: By collecting a pair of hits and an RBI on Thursday night, UTL Jack López now has 36 RBI out of the ninth spot in the order, the second-most among all minor league hitters, trailing Memphis' Mike Antico, who has 39...López also ranks second with 96 total bases out of the nine-spot, ranking third with 65 hits when batting ninth... López's 36 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, trailing only the 41 tallied by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...López's 65 hits from the nine-spot are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005.

HIT IT, MASTRO!: INF Miles Mastrobuoni extended his on-base streak to 14 games with his single in the eighth inning on Thursday...since his option to Tacoma on August 19, Mastrobuoni is tied for the third-most walks among all minor league hitters with 17...among PCL hitters with at least 60 plate appearances in that time, Mastrobuoni ranks third with a .493 on-base percentage...since his option on August 19, Mastrobuoni is hitting .327 (16x49) with six doubles and one home run with 17 walks to nine strikeouts, sporting a 1.003 OPS.

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his single in the eighth inning on Thursday...over his 13-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .404 (23x57) with nine RBI and 16 runs scored...Thomas leads the PCL with 159 hits on the season...Thomas, who also leads the league with a 1.68 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 25 times this season, tied for the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.68 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the sixth-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 25 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 25 strikeouts are tied for the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 310 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 87 career steals with Tacoma, five shy of the record.

