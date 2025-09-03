Aces Crush Trio of Home Runs, Sit Down Rainiers in 11-1 Blowout Win

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash - The Reno Aces (18-40, 55-78) were firing on all cylinders in an 11-1 blowout win over the Tacoma Rainiers (37-21, 75-58), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in Tuesday's series opener at Cheney Stadium.

Reno's bats were alive, crushing three home runs in the win. Tristin English got the BLC-Nine started, launching his 13th big fly of the campaign over the left-center field wall in the top of the third. The Georgia Tech product has anchored Reno's lineup this season, slashing .319/.463/.525 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs, and 71 RBI.

Tommy Troy delivered the biggest swing of the night, blasting a three-run shot in the fourth to break the game open. The top prospect has impressed in 22 games at the Triple-A level with the Aces, going 31-for-95 (.326) with nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Kristian Robinson joined the power surge with his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning. The outfielder racked up three hits on the night, including a pair of doubles, and has sparked a hot stretch at the plate, going 9-for-18 (.500) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, and eight RBI over his last five games.

AJ Vukovich kept his momentum rolling after a strong August, going 2-for-5 with a two-run single in the eighth. The 24-year-old has been a tough out of late as he is now riding a 12-game on-base streak, going 20-for-46 (.435) with two doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, and nine walks during the hot streak.

On the mound, Yu-Min Lin turned in a strong outing, holding Tacoma to one run across five innings with three walks and five strikeouts. The southpaw, who has endured some struggles recently, bounced back to lower his ERA to 6.96 while tallying 77 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings this season.

The Aces will look to build on Tuesday's momentum when they face the Rainiers again on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 1-for-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Tommy Troy: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Kristian Robinson: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Yu-Min Lin: W, 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.