Reno Aces Fan Appreciation Flash Sale Extended

Published on September 2, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WHAT: $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets for all September home games, limit ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "FANS"

WHEN: Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, until 11:59 PM PST

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003

Due to overwhelming success on Monday, the Reno Aces have extended their fan appreciation flash sale through Wednesday, Sept. 3rd until 11:59 p.m. The September homestand will be the final opportunity to see the Reno Aces play at Greater Nevada Field during the 2025 season. They will host in-state rival Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics for six games beginning on Tuesday, September 9th.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







