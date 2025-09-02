OKC Comets Game Notes - September 2, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (30-27/76-56) at

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-29/64-65)

Game #133 of 150/Second Half #58 of 75/Road #64 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Roki Sasaki (0-1, 7.00) vs. SUG-RHP Miguel Ullola (6-4, 3.68)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field seeking back-to-back wins...The Comets have won two of the last three games, but are 0-2-3 in their last five series...The Comets have 18 games remaining in the 2025 season, including 12 on the road.

Last Game: Luken Baker lined a two-run double into left field with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-3 walk-off win Sunday night against the Memphis Redbirds at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets trailed, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Pinch-hitter Jose Ramos led off with a single and later with two outs, Ryan Ward drew a walk. Facing a full count, Baker provided the game-winning hit. Memphis had built a 3-0 lead in the game. Brody Moore connected on a RBI single before the Redbirds drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Moore added another RBI single in the fifth inning for a 3-0 Memphis advantage. The Comets answered with two runs in the fifth inning. Hyeseong Kim hit a RBI single before the Comets went on to load the bases and CJ Alexander drew a walk to cut the deficit to one run. Comets pitchers held the Redbirds scoreless and to one hit over the game's final four innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is scheduled to continue a Major League Rehab Assignment and make his fourth appearance with OKC...Sasaki most recently pitched Aug. 26 against Memphis in OKC, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings and was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-2 defeat. He threw 75 pitches (47 strikes)...Through three rehab outings with the Comets, Sasaki is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA with six walks and six strikeouts over 9.0 innings. Opponents have batted .378, going 14-for-37...Sasaki was placed on the 15-day Injured List with right shoulder impingement May 13 and transferred to the 60-day IL June 20...Sasaki made eight starts with the Dodgers to begin his first MLB season and posted a 1-1 record and 4.72 ERA over 34.1 innings, with 22 walks against 24 strikeouts...Over four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Sasaki went 30-15 with a 2.02 ERA with 524 K's, three complete games and a 0.88 WHIP in 69 career games (414.2 IP) and was named a NPB All-Star in 2022 and 2023...He pitched a perfect game April 10, 2022 - the first by a NPB pitcher since 1994 - recording 19 strikeouts...He made two starts for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic...Sasaki signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Jan. 22, 2025.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-5 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-43 At SUG: 27-21

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the third and final time this season and second at Constellation Field...The teams last met July 8-13 in Oklahoma City. The Comets won the first two games before closing the series with four straight losses for OKC's longest losing streak of the season. It was also the first time since switching to the six-game series format in 2021 that OKC won the first two games of a series only to lose the next four...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...Through the first nine meetings this season, the Space Cowboys edged the Comets in runs (43-40), hits (71-67), and home runs (10-7). Ryan Ward enters this series with 13 hits in nine games against Sugar Land this season, along with eight RBI...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions going 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15. However, in the final series between the teams Sept. 3-8, 2024, OKC scored 10 total runs...Sugar Land is now 14-6 over the last 20 meetings between the teams.

Summer Seesaw: The Comets are 2-4 in the last six games, 3-6 in the last nine games and 4-7 in the last 11 games. OKC is now 30-27 during the second half and the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before losing three of the next four, winning three of the next four, and now losing six of the last nine, as the team is 7-10 over the last 17 games...The Comets pace the PCL with a 76-56 overall record, but enter the current series 0-2-3 over the last five series.

August Actuarials: OKC finished August at 12-15 for the team's first losing month since July 2024 (11-12) and first month with at least 15 losses since June 2024 (9-17)...The pitching staff had a 6.36 ERA, marking the team's highest monthly ERA since May 2021 (6.49). The team also allowed its most runs (176) and hits (264) in a single month since August 2019...CJ Alexander slashed .349/.410/.633 and led the PCL with 69 total bases and 19 XBH. Austin Gauthier led the league with 25 walks and was third with a .490 OBP.

Late Show: The Comets secured their ninth walk-off win of the season Sunday and first since July 31 against Salt Lake (6-5 win in 10 innings). Their nine walk-off wins this season tie their mark from 2024. Sunday marked the second time this year the game-winning hit occurred while the Comets were trailing, along with a two-run double by Michael Chavis May 8 against Albuquerque that flipped a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 win...The Comets also picked up their 10th win of the season when trailing after eight innings Sunday. OKC has 42 come-from-behind victories this season, including 19 after trailing by at least three runs.

Road Maps: The Comets are a league-best 41-22 on the road and have reached the 40-win mark on the road for a third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015)...Oklahoma City is undefeated in road series in 2025, going 9-0-3 through its first 12 road series of 2025 with two remaining. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 15 straight road series (12-0-3) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...The Comets bat at a league-leading .301 clip in road games, while their 99 home runs, 469 runs (7.4 RPG) and 696 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +123 run differential in road games...However at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, the Comets are 35-34, including 11-16 during the second half and 7-15 in the last 22 home games. All four of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-4-4 in series this season and owns a -23 run differential despite being a game above .500.

Shake 'N' Bake: Luken Baker's two-run walk-off double in the ninth inning Sunday against Memphis was his second game-winning hit of the series against his former team. Baker also had hit a two-run single in the eighth inning Friday to give the Comets the lead in an eventual 7-5 win against the Redbirds...Baker extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday for the longest active hitting streak by a Comets player and is 9-for-32 with seven RBI and eight walks during the stretch. He has also hit safely in 16 of his first 17 games with the Comets since joining the team in early August, batting .344 (22x64) with 12 RBI and 13 walks.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch and recorded a stolen base Sunday as he extended his on-base streak to 29 games for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Hunter Feduccia reached base in 30 straight games June 6-Aug. 3, 2024. Ruiz's streak is also tied for the longest active on-base streak in the league...Ruiz leads the PCL with 54 stolen bases this season, including 53 with OKC - the second-most steals in a single season for an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 2-for-4 Sunday and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .455 (15x33) with eight walks and nine RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 12 games, during which he has a .531 on-base percentage...Since Aug. 5 (22 G), Gauthier paces the PCL with a .533 OBP and 24 walks.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward leads the Minors with 114 RBI, 66 extra-base hits, 282 total bases, while ranking third in hits (149) and home runs (31) and fourth in runs (103)...The Comets scored a total of six runs over the last two games for their lowest two-game total since Aug. 1-2 when they scored a total of four runs against Salt Lake. OKC's 18 hits over the last three games are the team's fewest over a three-game span since July 30-Aug. 1 vs. Salt Lak (15 H). During the Memphis series, the comets went 12-for-64 (.188) with runners in scoring position...The Comets have hit only two homers in the last six games and three homers in the last eight games.







