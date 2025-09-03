Slow Start, Slower Bats Doom Comets

Published on September 2, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets surrendered four runs with two outs in the first inning and did not record a hit until the seventh inning as they dropped the series opener, 5-1, against the Space Cowboys on Tuesday evening at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (26-29/65-65) opened the scoring in the first inning with a pair of two-out, two-run home runs by Zach Cole and Jon Singleton to take an early 4-0 lead. Sugar Land starting pitcher Miguel Ullola held the Comets without a hit through six innings, but Luken Baker broke up the no-hit bid with a double with one out in the seventh inning. The Comets (30-28/76-57) subsequently scored their first run of the game on a fielder's choice by Noah Miller later in the inning to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Space Cowboys answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to regain a four-run lead.

Of Note: -The Comets are 2-5 in the last seven games, 3-7 in the last 10 games and 4-8 in the last 12 games.

-Oklahoma City was held to only two hits, matching their season low, initially set July 8 at home also against Sugar Land. The Comets were limited to one run for the first time since July 30 against Salt Lake...Over the last four games, the Comets have totaled just 20 hits and have scored only seven runs over the last three games.

-Luken Baker extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the seventh inning. He reached base three times Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with two walks. Baker is 10-for-34 with seven RBI and 10 walks during the hit streak. He has also hit safely in 17 of his first 18 games with the Comets since joining the team in early August, batting .348.

-Austin Gauthier recorded the Comets' only other hit Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .444 (16x36) with nine walks and nine RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 13 games.

-Esteury Ruiz recorded a walk in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 30 games - the longest by an OKC player since Hunter Feduccia reached base in 30 straight games June 6-Aug. 3, 2024.

-Roki Sasaki made his fourth start of his Major League Rehab Assignment. Sasaki pitched five innings, allowing four runs and three hits, including two home runs, with two walks and two strikeouts. After giving up four runs in the first inning, Sasaki retired 12 of his final 14 batters faced, including 11 of the last 12 and each of the final seven in a row. Sasaki threw 69 pitches, with 42 strikes.

-Tommy Edman opened a Major League Rehab Assignment in the designated hitter spot, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

-Reliever Kyle Hurt made his first appearance of a Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched the seventh inning, marking his first formal game action since July 4, 2024. He allowed one run, one hit, and one walk while throwing 17 pitches (eight strikes).

-The game experienced a 20-minute delay in the bottom of the first inning when the field lights went out.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series in Sugar Land at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.