Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

Published on September 2, 2025

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 9/2 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Nico Tellache (0-1, 13.50) vs. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (2-6, 7.27)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Nick Anderson (#20) - assigned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Guillo Zuñiga (#62) - assigned to Tacoma

ADD LHP Nico Tellache (#10) - transferred to Tacoma from Everett

ADD INF Austin Shenton (#18) - activated from the Development List

DEL C Harry Ford - contract selected by Seattle (retro 9/1)

DEL RHP Luke Jackson - contract selected by Seattle (retro 9/1)

DEL INF Leo Rivas - recalled by Seattle (retro 9/1)

DEL RHP Sauyrn Lao - designated for assignment (retro 9/1)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up their penultimate homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Reno Aces...the Rainiers capped off their series in El Paso with a 2-1 victory, taking five of the six games against the Chihuahuas...El Paso took a 1-0 lead after two innings, but the Rainiers responded in the top of the third with a two-run single from Ryan Bliss to take a 2-1 lead...Jhonathan Díaz pitched a gem, throwing 8.0 innings of one-run baseball with seven strikeouts and no walks, earning his ninth win of the season...Jesse Hahn slammed the door in the ninth with a clean inning to earn his ninth save of the season in the victory.

ROSTER RECAP: The Mariners made their September 1 call-ups on Monday, selecting the contracts of C Harry Ford and RHP Luke Jackson, while recalling INF Leo Rivas...additionally, RHP Sauryn Lao was designated for assignment...on Tuesday, Tacoma filled the vacancies on the roster by adding LHP Nico Tellache (transfer from Everett), RHP Nick Anderson (MiLB FA), RHP Guillo Zuñiga (MiLB FA) and INF Austin Shenton (Development List)...Tellache will make his second Triple-A start tonight after he made his Triple-A debut on August 21 against Oklahoma City, where he tied his career-high with eight strikeouts over 4.0 innings...Anderson has split time between Memphis, Albuquerque and Colorado, going 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 15 outings with the Isotopes...Zuñiga had spent the whole year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 3-1 with a 5.14 ERA...Shenton has hit .217 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 83 games with the Rainiers this year.

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole another base on Sunday, making him 22-for-23 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year...Taveras has been successful in each of his last 19...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 21 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing John Spikerman's (Jersey Shore) 24 steals...his 21 steals in that time are the second-most in the PCL, trailing the 26 thefts by Albuquerque's Braiden Ward.

EASY LIKE SUNDAY IN EL PASO: Tacoma got a dominant start from LHP Jhonathan Díaz on Sunday, becoming the second Rainier to throw 8.0 innings this season (also: Casey Lawrence CG on July 24)...the Rainiers are the first Triple-A team to have multiple pitchers go 8.0 innings this year...Sunday's victory also marks the second time this season that the Rainiers have won a game without logging an extra-base hit (also: March 29 vs. Round Rock)...it was also the third time this season Tacoma struck out two-or-fewer times this season, tied for the most such games in the PCL this season with El Paso.

MONTH TO MONTH: Now that August has come to a close, here is how the Rainiers have played by month:

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬â SB ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.249 ¬â117 ¬â ¬â44 ¬â ¬â ¬â2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â23 ¬â ¬â ¬â110 ¬â ¬â 215 ¬â ¬â 30 ¬â ¬â ¬â.336 ¬â ¬â.373 ¬â.709

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.301 ¬â 176 ¬â ¬â52 ¬â ¬â ¬â8 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â36 ¬â ¬â ¬â94 ¬â ¬â ¬â189 ¬â ¬â 25 ¬â ¬â ¬â.369 ¬â.485 ¬â.854

June ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.269 ¬â ¬â135 ¬â ¬â40 ¬â ¬â ¬â5 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â112 ¬â ¬â ¬â168 ¬â ¬â ¬â22 ¬â ¬â ¬â.366 ¬â ¬â.444 ¬â ¬â.810

July ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â .313 ¬â ¬â212 ¬â ¬â ¬â46 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4 ¬â ¬â ¬â 34 ¬â ¬â ¬â143 ¬â ¬â ¬â168 ¬â ¬â ¬â53 ¬â ¬â ¬â.415 ¬â ¬â.497 ¬â ¬â.912

August ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.280 ¬â ¬â183 ¬â ¬â ¬â51 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â6 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â21 ¬â ¬â ¬â146 ¬â ¬â ¬â210 ¬â ¬â 70 ¬â ¬â ¬â.382 ¬â ¬â.413 ¬â ¬â.795

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âW ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âL ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âERA ¬â ¬â ¬âIP ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âH ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬âER ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬âWHIP ¬â ¬âBB/9 ¬â ¬âK/9 ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â 11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â18 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.87 ¬â ¬â249.2 ¬â254 ¬â ¬â ¬â148 ¬â ¬â ¬â135 ¬â ¬â ¬â19 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.50 ¬â ¬â4.33 ¬â ¬â8.07 ¬â ¬â.264

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â15 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.81 ¬â ¬â233.2 ¬â233 ¬â ¬â ¬â136 ¬â ¬â ¬â125 ¬â ¬â ¬â21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.42 ¬â ¬â3.81 ¬â ¬â8.13 ¬â ¬â.260

June ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.82 ¬â ¬â211.0 ¬â236 ¬â ¬â ¬â127 ¬â ¬â ¬â113 ¬â ¬â ¬â24 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â3.24 ¬â ¬â7.93 ¬â ¬â.282

July ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â 20 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.97 ¬â ¬â217.1 ¬â237 ¬â ¬â ¬â129 ¬â ¬â ¬â120 ¬â ¬â ¬â33 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.39 ¬â ¬â2.73 ¬â ¬â8.03 ¬â ¬â.277

August ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â15 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.49 ¬â ¬â242.2 ¬â290 ¬â ¬â ¬â162 ¬â ¬â ¬â148 ¬â ¬â ¬â39 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.55 ¬â ¬â3.19 ¬â ¬â7.79 ¬â ¬â.296

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his single in the third inning on Sunday...over his 10-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .413 (19x46) with five RBI and 14 runs scored...Thomas now leads the PCL with 155 hits on the season...Thomas, who also leads the league with a 1.56 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 25 times this season, tied for the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.56 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the eighth-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 25 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 25 strikeouts are tied for the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

LOOKING FOR THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have gone their last seven games without a home run, their longest streak of the season and tied for the longest streak in the PCL this year (Reno - 7G from May 25-June 1)...the last time Tacoma went seven consecutive August games without hitting a home run was when they went seven games from July 19-26, 2018...the last time Tacoma went eight games without a home run was August 25-September 1, 2017, their longest streak without a home run since 2005...the Rainiers, who rank 15th in Triple-A with 144 home runs this season, have scored 257 runs via the long ball, the 10th-most in the circuit.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, five ahead of Forrest Wall's 151...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 307 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle fell 10-2 to Tampa Bay on Monday...both Seattle runs were scored in the top of the ninth on Leo Rivas's first Major League home run...Eugenio Suárez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss.







