Tacoma Secures Series With 10-6 Win Over El Paso On Saturday Night

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (74-55/36-20) secured the series win with a 10-6 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (70-60/32-23) on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place now 3.0 games ahead of Sacramento in the second half.

For the fourth game this series, Tacoma brought in a run in the first inning. Rhylan Thomas worked a walk to reach before a single from Ben Williamson put two aboard. Leody Taveras hit a single to drive in Thomas and Tacoma took the lead.

El Paso took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, bringing in two runs to score. Tirso Ornelas led off with a single then advanced on a sacrifice bunt along with a single from Tim Locastro. With runners on the corners, both advanced on a disengagement violation and El Paso tied the game. Ripken Reyes provided the lead with a double to make it 2-1.

Tacoma regained the edge, bringing in four runs in the top of the fifth. A pair of walks from Leo Rivas and Victor Labrada put two on before Samad Taylor moved them over with a sacrifice bunt while Taylor also reached on an error issued to the pitcher. Thomas tied the game at two with an RBI single to left. Williamson put Tacoma back on top with an RBI single of his own to bring in Labrada. Taveras came to the plate and drove in a pair with a single to center and Tacoma led 5-2.

El Paso plated a run in the bottom of the fifth inning after a leadoff double from Locastro. Reyes hit his second RBI double to bring him in and cut the deficit to two.

The Rainiers brought in two more runs in the top of the sixth inning along with three in the eighth to provide insurance. Rivas singled in the sixth followed by a double from Labrada (9). Taylor brought in Rivas with a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 6-3. Miles Mastrobuoni came to the plate for his first at-bat after taking over for Ryan Bliss who went 1-for-3 in his second game on Major League Rehab. Mastrobuoni lined a single to right to bring in Labrada and extend Tacoma's lead.

The scoring continued in the top of the eighth inning, bringing in three runs after sending seven to the plate. Thomas singled to leadoff before swiping second (28) and advancing to third on a groundout. With two-out, Taveras drove in his fourth run of the night with his fourth single to put Tacoma up 8-3. Taveras swiped second (21) then advanced to third on an error to the catcher. Harry Ford drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 28 games to put runners on the corners. Spencer Packard doubled (21) to drive in Taveras and advance Ford to third. A wild pitch allowed Ford to score and Tacoma led 10-3.

El Paso put up a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing in three runs. Rodolfo Duran worked a one-out walk before Locastro singled. Reyes doubled to bring in a run and cut the lead to six. A walk from Cody Roberts loaded the bases for Clay Dungan who worked a bases-loaded walk to chip away. With the bases still loaded, Yonathan Perlaza worked another walk to put El Paso within four and with the tying run at the plate, Hagen Danner struck out Ornelas and Tacoma held on to take game five, 10-6.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 9 games with his single in the 5th inning tonight...Thomas leads the Rainiers with 18 3-hit games on the season...over his 9-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .429 (18x42) with 5 RBI and 13 runs scored. By hitting 2 doubles tonight, the Rainiers have now hit a double in a season-high 17 games in a row, hitting 36 doubles in that time...the last time Tacoma doubled in 17-consecutive games was when they did so in 27 games in a row from August 13-September 13, 2023. Tacoma turned 4 double plays tonight which now marks a new season-high surpassing the 3 which had been accomplished 7 times this season...Tacoma now has 125 double plays this season which ties for the 2nd-most in Triple-A this year. Tonight marked the 6th-straight game without a HR for Tacoma which is now the longest streak by the Rainiers this year, surpassing the previous streak of 5 games (April 13-18).







