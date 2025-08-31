OKC Comets Fall, 8-2, Against Redbirds

Published on August 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Memphis Redbirds hit four home runs and built an early 7-0 lead to send the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Bryan Torres hit a solo home run for the Redbirds in the first inning. After Torres added a RBI single in the second inning, Blaze Jordan connected on a two-run homer and Matt Lloyd followed with another home run to put Memphis in front, 5-0. The Redbirds (29-27/70-59) added two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Mike Antico and a double play for a 7-0 lead. Matt Koperniak tacked on a solo homer in the seventh inning for an 8-0 Memphis advantage. The Comets (29-27/75-56) then ended the shutout in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Noah Miller and added another run in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Luken Baker.

Of Note:

-The Comets fell to 1-4 in the series against the Redbirds and regardless of tomorrow's result will lose their fourth series of the season and fourth at home...Oklahoma City is now 2-6 in the last eight games and 3-7 in the last 10 games overall and have lost seven of the last 10 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Luken Baker hit his second home run with the Comets and extended his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, Baker is 8-for-29 with five RBI and five runs scored. Baker has also hit safely in 15 of his first 16 games with the Comets, batting .344 (21-for-61).

-The four home runs allowed by the Comets tied the team's season-high mark as they also allowed four home runs June 12 in a 9-8 loss in Albuquerque. The last time Oklahoma City allowed four home runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was June 18, 2024 in an 8-5 loss to Albuquerque... The back-to-back home runs by the Redbirds with one out in the third inning were the first allowed by the Comets this season and first since Las Vegas went back-to-back last season in the eighth inning of a 10-4 OKC win Aug. 16, 2024 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

-CJ Alexander finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. He leads the Comets with 38 hits through 25 games of August.

-Esteury Ruiz extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a walk for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Andre Lipcius' 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...He also recorded his league-leading 53rd stolen base of the season, including 52 with OKC - the second-most steals in a single season for an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-The Comets were limited to two runs and scored three runs or less for the fourth time in the last eight games...The Comets finished with five hits for a second straight game and their 10 total hits the last two nights marked the team's lowest two-game hit total since July 8-9 against Sugar Land (8 H).

-The Comets wore special blue jerseys to "Pack the Park Blue" presented by OU Health for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The jerseys are being auctioned online at milbauctions.com to benefit the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.

Next Up: Oklahoma City concludes its series against Memphis at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on First Responders Night presented by Country Financial. Tomorrow is also a Family Sunday, featuring an autograph session with select Comets players before the game and kids can run the bases after the game concludes. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.