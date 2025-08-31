Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

Published on August 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/30 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (2-4, 3.00) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 3.60)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their third game of the series in El Paso, securing the season-series victory and a potential head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chihuahuas as the playoff race tightens...Tacoma scored in the opening frame as Rhylan Thomas scored on a Leody Taveras groundout to take a 1-0 lead...the Chihuahuas scored three in the bottom of the second inning as Tim Locastro hit a three-run home run...Tacoma got back on the board in the fifth as Ben Williamson poked a two-run double and Miles Mastrobuoni drove in a run with an RBI single to take a 4-3 lead...the Rainiers added three more runs in the sixth as Leo Rivas singled home a run and Mastrobuoni connected on a two-run double to give Tacoma a 7-3 lead after six innings...Tacoma continued to add on with a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and tacked on three more runs in the ninth, as Thomas drove in a run with a single and Williamson collected his fourth hit of the night, driving in two more with a double...El Paso charged back in the bottom of the ninth, scoring six runs to make it an 11-9 game, but Jesse Hahn entered to get the final two outs, picking up his eighth save of the season in the 11-9 victory.

BEN'S BASHING BASEBALLS: INF Ben Williamson recorded the second four-hit of his career on Friday night, both coming in August...Williamson also recorded four RBI on Friday night, his second game this month with four hits and four RBI...only one other Rainier has tallied four hits and four RBI in a game this season: Tyler Locklear on July 22...in August, Williamson ranks third in the league with a .397 average, fifth with 22 RBI, a .477 on-base percentage and a 1.121 OPS, ranking ninth with a .644 slugging percentage...in four games this week in El Paso, Williamson is 9-for-20 with seven RBI.

MONTH TO MONTH: As August comes to a close, here is how the Rainiers have fared by month:

Month AVG R2B 3B HR BB SOSB OBPSLGOPS

Mar/Apr .249 117 44 2 23 110 215 30 .336.373 .709

May .301 176 52 8 36 94 189 25 .369 .485 .854

June .269135 40 5 3011216822.366.444.810

July .3132124643414316853.415.497.912

August.2781714962113720065.381.419.800

MonthW LERAIPHRERHRWHIPBB/9K/9AVG

Mar/Apr11184.87249.2254148135191.504.338.07.264

May15124.81233.2233136125211.423.818.13.260

June 14114.82211.0236127113241.483.247.93.282

July2044.97217.1237129120331.392.738.03.277

August 13125.65224.2274155141391.573.127.81.298

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to eight games with his single in the first inning on Friday night...Thomas leads the Rainiers with 17 three-hit games on the season...over his eight-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .405 (15x37) with four RBI and 10 runs scored...Thomas now leads the PCL with 151 hits on the season...Thomas, who also leads the league with a 1.58 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 24 times this season, the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.58 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the eighth-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 24 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 24 strikeouts are the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

LOOKING FOR THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have gone their last five games without a home run, tied for their longest streak of the season, matching a five-game stretch from April 13-18...the last time Tacoma went six consecutive August games without hitting a home run was when they went seven games from July 19-26, 2018...the Rainiers, who rank 15th in Triple-A with 144 home runs this season, have scored 257 runs via the long ball, tied for the ninth-most in the circuit.

BLISS IS BACK: INF Ryan Bliss was sent to Tacoma on Thursday to begin a Major League rehab assignment...Bliss was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 9 with a torn left bicep and was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on April 13...Bliss played in 11 games with Seattle this year before hitting the IL, hitting .200 (7x35) with one double and one home run with three RBI and two steals...Bliss spent most of the 2024 campaign with Tacoma, playing in 93 games with the Rainiers...he hit .269 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs with 54 RBI and 50 steals, tied for the PCL lead with Samad Taylor...on his current rehab stint, Bliss is 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

SEEING DOUBLE: By hitting five doubles on Friday, the Rainiers have now hit a double in a season-high 16 games in a row, hitting 34 doubles in that time...it's the longest active streak in the PCL, and the 10th-longest streak in the league this season...the last time Tacoma doubled in 16 consecutive games was when they did so in 27 games in a row from August 13-September 13, 2023.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering tonight's game in El Paso, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, five ahead of Forrest Wall's 151...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 306 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his walk in the eighth inning on Thursday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 27 games, the longest streak by a Rainier this season...over his 27-game streak, Ford is hitting .269 (28x104) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 24 with a .918 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...the last Rainier with a streak longer than 27 games in a single season is Zach Deloach, who reached in 31-straight games from May 11-June 17, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped the first game of their road trip, falling 5-4 to Cleveland...Seattle scored all four of their runs in the first inning, getting RBI singles from Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suárez, before Jorge Polanco clubbed a two-run home run...the Guardians scored all five of their runs after the fifth inning, getting a pair in the ninth to walk-off the Mariners 5-4.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2025

